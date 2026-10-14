Business

Reference exchange rate increases 13 VND on October 14

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,928 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,364 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,646 VND/USD on October 14. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,646 VND/USD on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,646 VND/USD on October 14, up 13 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,928 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,364 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks declined compared with the October 13 trading session.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,720 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,100 VND/USD, both falling 10 VND.

BIDV cut their respective rates by 20 VND to 25,720 VND and 26,100 VND./.

VNA
#reference exchange rate #State Bank of Vietnam #USD/VND exchange rate #commercial banks
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