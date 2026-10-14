Reference exchange rate increases 13 VND on October 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,646 VND/USD on October 14, up 13 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,928 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,364 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks declined compared with the October 13 trading session.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,720 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,100 VND/USD, both falling 10 VND.
BIDV cut their respective rates by 20 VND to 25,720 VND and 26,100 VND./.
Reference exchange rate goes up on October 13
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,915 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,351 VND/USD.