Business

JICA supports capacity building for more efficient equity market in Vietnam

Launched in 2024, the Technical Cooperation Project for “Capacity Building on Promoting Efficiency of Vietnamese Equity Market” aims to strengthen the capacity of SSC and the stock exchanges through technical consultations and capacity-building activities.

The Technical Cooperation Project for “Capacity Building on Promoting Efficiency of Vietnamese Equity Market” runs from October 9 to 15 in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. (Photo: JICA)
The Technical Cooperation Project for “Capacity Building on Promoting Efficiency of Vietnamese Equity Market” runs from October 9 to 15 in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. (Photo: JICA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in collaboration with the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), is conducting the 10th expert mission under the Technical Cooperation Project for “Capacity Building on Promoting Efficiency of Vietnamese Equity Market” in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi from October 9 to 15, JICA announced on October 13.

During the mission, the experts are working with SSC, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) and relevant market stakeholders through working-group meetings, technical consultations and project coordination activities.

According to JICA, the mission comes at a significant juncture for Vietnam’s capital market development, following FTSE Russell’s recent upgrade of Vietnam from Frontier Market to Emerging Market status. The project has helped strengthen the transparency, operational efficiency and institutional capacity of the equity market, supporting the broader market reforms underpinning Vietnam's progress towards international standards.

The mission will focus on key project areas, including corporate disclosure, financial literacy and self-regulatory organisations (SROs), while supporting efforts to strengthen the institutional and operational foundations of Vietnam’s equity market.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the programme includes working sessions at HOSE and technical discussions with relevant stakeholders. In Hanoi, JICA experts and their Vietnamese counterparts will continue technical working-group meetings at SSC on disclosure, financial education, SROs and other project priorities.

The experts will also hold briefing sessions on working-group reports with representatives of securities companies, fund management companies, the Securities Research and Training Centre (SRTC) under SSC, and the Vietnam Association of Securities Business (VASB). The sessions will take place in both cities, facilitating direct exchanges with market participants.

The mission will conclude with the fifth meeting of the Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) at SSC on October 15. The two sides will review project progress, discuss technical results achieved and agree on priorities for the next phase.

Launched in 2024, the Technical Cooperation Project for “Capacity Building on Promoting Efficiency of Vietnamese Equity Market” aims to strengthen the capacity of SSC and the stock exchanges through technical consultations and capacity-building activities. It focuses on securities market surveillance and inspection, supervision of market intermediaries, improving listing and public offering practices in line with international standards, and raising awareness of investor protection among listed companies.

Through the 10th expert mission and continued cooperation with SSC and relevant stakeholders, JICA will continue supporting Vietnam in strengthening market institutions and regulatory frameworks, enhancing the fairness, transparency and efficiency of the securities market, and promoting the sustainable development and deeper international integration of Vietnam’s capital market, the agency said./.​

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