Business

Bac Ninh customs facilitates clearance to boost exports

Pham Chi Thanh, head of Customs Sub-Department Region V, said the unit is focusing resources on developing a digital customs model and streamlining professional procedures to shorten clearance times and reduce costs for businesses while maintaining effective state management.

A representative of Sumika Electronic Materials Vietnam (VSIP Bac Ninh Industrial Park, Tu Son Ward) briefs the delegation from Customs Sub-department Region V on the company's operations. (Photo: báo bắc ninh)
A representative of Sumika Electronic Materials Vietnam (VSIP Bac Ninh Industrial Park, Tu Son Ward) briefs the delegation from Customs Sub-department Region V on the company's operations. (Photo: báo bắc ninh)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Shifting from a management-oriented approach to a service-focused one, Customs Sub-Department Region V is stepping up the application of information technology and proactively addressing businesses’ difficulties at the grassroots level to facilitate customs clearance and boost exports.

According to the sub-department, it facilitated customs procedures for more than 7,000 businesses in the first nine months of 2026, handling over 2.3 million declarations, up 21% year on year. Total import-export turnover in its jurisdiction reached 237.92 billion USD, an increase of 36%, while state budget revenue exceeded 16 trillion VND (617.5 million USD), equivalent to 99% of the assigned target and up 41% from the same period last year.

The growth in trade was driven by a recovery in industrial production, particularly exports by foreign-invested enterprises in the electronics and high-tech sectors in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen provinces. Orders for electronics and textiles and garments increased, alongside demand for imported machinery and equipment for production.

With public service performance measured by the satisfaction of people and businesses, the agency is implementing administrative reforms and improving service quality.

Pham Chi Thanh, head of Customs Sub-Department Region V, said the unit is focusing resources on developing a digital customs model and streamlining professional procedures to shorten clearance times and reduce costs for businesses while maintaining effective state management.

To this end, the sub-department has assigned qualified officials to positions directly responsible for receiving and processing dossiers, while making better use of software tools to access intellectual property information, chemical lists and import-export data.

Since the beginning of the year, its leaders have also held direct working sessions at major factories to listen to businesses’ concerns and promptly resolve operational bottlenecks.

The sub-department is currently implementing a 100-day campaign to address obstacles to digital transformation and helping businesses improve their legal compliance, thereby reducing the proportion of consignments subject to physical inspection.

Through these coordinated measures, Customs Sub-Department Region V aims to ensure smoother flows of goods, help businesses sustain production and expand exports, and contribute to Bac Ninh’s economic growth./.

#customs #information technology #exports #facilitation Bac Ninh
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