Textile and garment machinery exhibition opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 24th Vietnam International Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG 2026) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14, bringing together more than 400 global brands.



Organised by Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service, and other trade promotion partners, the exhibition features 610 booths from countries and territories including Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, India, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand.



Exhibits cover the production chain, from textile manufacturing and dyeing to garment and footwear production. They include automated machinery, functional fabrics, environmentally friendly chemicals, innovative accessories and digital solutions.



Running through October 17, the event also features seminars, helping businesses explore smart supply chains, greener production and international standards.



Pham Xuan Hong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Garment Textile Embroidery-Knitting (AGTEK), said manufacturers were under growing pressure to improve competitiveness and meet rising demands for quality, speed and production flexibility. Investment in automated, efficient and precise machinery is therefore increasingly important.



Green transformation and product differentiation are also expected to drive Vietnam’s shift towards higher-value manufacturing. As the country strengthens its position in global footwear production, advanced technologies will be essential to maintaining competitiveness and meeting stringent international standards./.

VNA