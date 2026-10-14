Politics

NA President tours revolutionary sites in China’s Shaanxi

NA President Man and his delegation travelled to Yan’an by high-speed train. The city is regarded as the cradle of China’s revolution and a symbol of resilience, solidarity and self-reliance. It also bears the imprint of Nguyen Ai Quoc, or President Ho Chi Minh, whose revolutionary activities during his time in China contributed to the Chinese revolution and the international communist movement.

NA President Tran Thanh Man arrives at Zaoyuan revolutionary site, China’s Shaanxi province, on October 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man arrives at Zaoyuan revolutionary site, China’s Shaanxi province, on October 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man on October 14 visited the Yangjialing and Zaoyuan revolutionary sites in Yan’an city, northwest China’s Shaanxi province during his official visit to China.

He was accompanied by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Yan’an municipal People’s Congress Wang Junying, and Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the municipal People’s Congress Ren Gaofei.

NA President Man and his delegation travelled to Yan’an by high-speed train. The city is regarded as the cradle of China’s revolution and a symbol of resilience, solidarity and self-reliance. It also bears the imprint of Nguyen Ai Quoc, or President Ho Chi Minh, whose revolutionary activities during his time in China contributed to the Chinese revolution and the international communist movement.

Zaoyuan lies about 8km northwest of the city centre. Together with Yangjialing, Wangjiaping, Baota Mountain and the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Museum, it forms a prominent complex of revolutionary sites from the period when the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was based in the city. President Mao Zedong and other Chinese revolutionary leaders lived and worked there.

vnanet-b.jpg
NA President Tran Thanh Man is welcomed by leaders of Yan’an city at Yan’an station on October 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Zaoyuan carries particular significance for Vietnam because President Ho Chi Minh stayed there. According to the CPC history section of China’s People’s Daily, he returned to China from the Soviet Union in the winter of 1938, travelling through Xinjiang and Xi’an before reaching Yan’an, then the CPC’s hub.

At Zaoyuan, President Ho Chi Minh was hosted by Wang Jiaxiang, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. He also met Mao and other Chinese leaders to discuss the revolutions in both countries.

The site is therefore significant to the history of both revolutions, particularly the period before President Ho Chi Minh returned to lead Vietnam’s. It reflects the close ties between the two countries’ leaders and revolutionary movements. President Ho Chi Minh revisited the house in 1959 and had his pho taken there.

NA President Man also toured Yangjialing, which has been preserved as a venue for teaching the public about CPC history and China’s revolutionary traditions.

Yangjialing is linked to a pivotal period when the CPC consolidated its ideological, political and organisational foundations during the war of resistance against Japan, while preparing for the post-war period. It remains a prominent site for political and Party history education in China.

vnanet-p.jpg
NA President Tran Thanh Man (L) and Secretary of the Yan’an municipal Party Committee Wang Haipeng at their meeting on October 14, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the visit, member of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Yan’an municipal Party Committee Wang Haipeng said it offers a special opportunity to boost exchanges between Vietnamese localities and Yan’an.

Wang said the city has a strong revolutionary tradition and ample potential, particularly in energy, agriculture and tourism. Yan’an has followed the guidance of China’s and Shaanxi’s leaders in attaching importance to friendly cooperation with Vietnam and staying ready to work with Vietnamese localities to effectively follow high-level common understandings.

The Vietnamese guest lauded Yan’an’s development and its efforts to preserve its “red address” sites. He called on the city and Vietnamese localities to foster connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, push tourism cooperation, particularly “red tourism” that follows in the footsteps of both countries’ revolutionary leaders, and work together to preserve historical and cultural sites./.

VNA
#NQ59 #President Ho Chi Minh #Communist Party of China #NA President Tran Thanh Man #Shaanxi province #Yan’an city #NQ 59 China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Parliamentary diplomacy

National Assembly Election

Related News

Vietnam, China step up legislative cooperation, experience sharing

Vietnam, China step up legislative cooperation, experience sharing

Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man held talks with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), in Beijing on October 12, agreeing to strengthen legislative cooperation and advance bilateral agreements.

Professor Zhu Chenming, honorary director of the Institute of South and Southeast Asian Studies under the Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences. (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary cooperation to drive Vietnam-China relations forward: Chinese scholar

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing, Professor Zhu Chenming, honorary director of the Institute of South and Southeast Asian Studies under the Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences, said the official visit to China by National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man would promote exchanges between the two legislative bodies and contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

See more

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung (right) and Czech Deputy Justice Minister Adam Šimice (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic enhance law enforcement cooperation

To deepen cooperation, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung proposed regular exchanges of delegations and experience in combating organised and transnational crime, drug-related offences, money laundering, high-tech crime and environmental crime.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili receives Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Vice President meets with Georgian leaders

Kavelashvili said Xuan's visit is expected to consolidate political trust, deepen mutual understanding and propel ties across all levels and sectors. He welcomed the strides in the bilateral relationship, particularly continued meetings and conservations between leaders and consultation mechanisms between agencies of the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaisone at their meeting on October 13 (Photo: VNA)

Defence, security cooperation is an important pillar of Vietnam–Laos ties: PM

Expressing his pleasure at the positive development of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, the PM highlighted defence and security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral ties. He praised the two defence ministries and armies for implementing high-level agreements, strengthening mutual trust and helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment conducive to socio-economic development.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (left) and his Cambodian counterpart General Tea Seiha review the Honour Guard of the Vietnam People's Army (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia sign defence cooperation plan for 2027

Giang called on agencies and units of the two defence ministries to implement agreed cooperation programmes, focusing on political and ideological education to strengthen political trust, and cooperation between military services and arms. The two sides should step up coordination in border management and protection to build a Vietnam-Cambodia border of peace, cooperation and development.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau (L) and Professor and Academician Andrew Chi-Chih Yao, Director of Tsinghua University's Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM visits China’s Tsinghua University, seeking closer educational cooperation

Tsinghua has worked to implement the Vietnamese and Chinese leaders’ orientations for higher education cooperation. Last year, it admitted 27 Vietnamese students and postgraduates, the highest number to date, all of whom received scholarships. The university also hosted the second Vietnam-China Higher Education Cooperation Forum, helping promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries’ educational institutions.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Azerbaijan Dang Minh Khoi (Photo: VNA)

Substantive contributions to CICA help enhance Vietnam's int'l standing: Ambassador

For Vietnam, active participation in and substantive contributions to CICA not only help implement its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, but also create more favourable conditions for enhancing the country’s standing and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man explores AI-powered interactive display products at Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (CVTE) on October 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA President visits Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area

The National Assembly was ready to listen to businesses’ legitimate proposals and further improve the legal framework to support foreign enterprises’ long-term and effective operations in Vietnam, ensuring compliance with the law and balancing the interests of all parties, said President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13, focusing on measures to deepen bilateral defence ties and advance strategic connectivity between the two countries.