Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 14

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on October 14

Hanoi, October 14 (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 13 for Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha, who is in Vietnam for the annual meeting of the Vietnamese, Cambodian and Lao defence ministers and a joint military exercise among their armies.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha. (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung welcomed the visit, describing it as a vivid manifestation of the longstanding tradition of bilateral solidarity, friendship and close ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as among the three armies. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) to become the country’s leading hub for finding, training and retaining top talent, with a continuous pipeline running from outstanding undergraduates and postgraduates to young scientists and senior experts, especially in basic sciences and strategic technologies.

Addressing the university’s 2026 academic opening ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 13, PM Hung praised 31 years of achievements made by its leaders, officials, scientists, lecturers, staff and students. Read full story

- As part of his official visit to China, President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man received Zhao Yide, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shaanxi province, which is the cradle of the Chinese revolution and holds memories of the years when President Ho Chi Minh stood shoulder to shoulder with generations of Chinese leaders in their arduous revolutionary struggle, in Xi’an city on October 13.

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NA President Tran Thanh Man (L) presents a gift to Zhao Yide, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shaanxi province (Photo: VNA)

Zhao said NA President Man’s visit reflects the friendship and high regard that the Vietnamese Party, State and NA attach to the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and ties between Vietnamese localities and Shaanxi province in particular.

- Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Chairman of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili in Tbilisi on October 13, as part of her official visit to Georgia.

Kavelashvili said Xuan's visit is expected to consolidate political trust, deepen mutual understanding and propel ties across all levels and sectors.He welcomed the strides in the bilateral relationship, particularly continued meetings and conservations between leaders and consultation mechanisms between agencies of the two countries. Read full story

- The Vietnam-Georgia Business Forum was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on October 12 (local time), as part of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s official visit to Georgia.

Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Irakli Nadareishvili opened the event by welcoming the first high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, led by Xuan. Read full story

- Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB) has raised its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2026 to 9.2% from 8.5%, following stronger-than-expected third-quarter performance and upward revisions to first-half figures.

However, the bank said the 10% growth target remained difficult to achieve, while rising inflation would complicate monetary policy management. Read full story

- Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted an official welcome ceremony for his Cambodian counterpart, General Tea Seiha, in Hanoi on October 13.

In accordance with this year's cooperation plan between the two defence ministries, Tea Seiha is leading a delegation on an official visit to Vietnam from October 12-15 to attend the annual meeting of the three defence ministers and witness a joint exercise by the armed forces of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. Read full story

- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on October 12 launched the Vietnam Cultural Industries Development Network and announced 17 cultural development initiatives for 2026, aiming to connect public resources with businesses and creative communities to foster innovation and expand markets for national cultural products.

The network aims to strengthen cooperation among state agencies, businesses and creative stakeholders, moving beyond isolated projects towards coordinated action. Read full story

- Vietnam condemns recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia that have caused civilian casualties and threatened peace and stability in the region and the world, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 13 in response to a reporter’s query regarding the attacks.

Vietnam calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, strictly abide by international law, the United Nations Charter and relevant UN resolutions, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, she said. /. Read full story

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