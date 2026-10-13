Vietnam launches cultural industries network, unveils 17 initiatives

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on October 12 launched the Vietnam Cultural Industries Development Network and announced 17 cultural development initiatives for 2026, aiming to connect public resources with businesses and creative communities to foster innovation and expand markets for national cultural products.

The network aims to strengthen cooperation among state agencies, businesses and creative stakeholders, moving beyond isolated projects towards coordinated action.



Connecting resources, bringing creativity to market



Addressing the event, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh stressed the need to build an ecosystem of cultural industries linking culture, sports and tourism with technology, while preserving Vietnamese identity and enhancing international competitiveness.

She said the network should connect people with ideas to those with technology, capital, and markets, bringing businesses together with artists, educational institutions, and cultural establishments to develop products through joint efforts. In 2026, cooperation groups should focus on bringing products to market, generating business revenue, increasing creators’ incomes, and expanding public access to cultural experiences.

In line with the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese cultural development, businesses are expected to invest, develop products, leverage intellectual property, and expand creative spaces. Cultural industry entrepreneurs will help transform the nation’s heritage and intellectual resources into products and services with economic value, while enhancing their competitiveness in international markets.

The “1+1+N” cooperation model gives each stakeholder a unique role. The State offers institutional frameworks and essential infrastructure. Businesses take the lead with resources, technology, and market, and communities bring their knowledge and talent while benefiting from the outcomes. This strategy also focuses on copyright protection, digital data sharing, intellectual property growth, and market expansion.



17 initiatives span diverse cultural sectors



The 17 initiatives invite businesses, investors, artists, research institutes and educational institutions to participate in projects covering digital infrastructure development, the application of technology in creative activities, the promotion of traditional cultural values, and the development of new products and services.

Digital projects include a digital cultural data repository and a cultural industries marketplace to connect creators with investors and support the commercialisation of intellectual property. In cinema and performing arts, proposals include a digital film studio and performing arts control technology. The Ky Yen initiative targets night-time tourism and activities during APEC 2027.

The “Hao khi Dong A”, “Coi Nguon” and “Son Ha Di luc” game projects aim to bring Vietnamese history and culture into modern gaming. Vietnam.Travel and Visit Vietnam platforms seek to integrate tourism data and apply artificial intelligence, while VNSport aims to connect sports participants, clubs and sports-related economic activities.

Initiatives such as “Sao Chon”, “Men Viet”, “Dang Viet”, “Huong Pho” and “Huong Tra” focus on branding and adding value to traditional cuisine and handicrafts. Proposals for personalised publishing services and a cultural industries bookcase aim to make knowledge and creative products more accessible.

The initiatives emphasise implementation and commercialisation alongside idea generation. Their success will require coordinated efforts, adequate resources, technology and skilled personnel, as well as effective intellectual property protection.

The network is expected to mobilise social resources and foster new growth in cultural industries. Achieving the target of contributing at least 7% of GDP by 2030 will require policy improvements, long-term investment, workforce development and stronger branding.

The proposed Law on Cultural Industries Development is expected to provide a further legal foundation for sustainable growth./.

​