Culture - Sports

Top leader applauds Hanoi Police FC’s 70-year achievements

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed delight at the encouraging signals recorded so far, noting that with its valuable traditions, the enthusiasm of today's youth, and the attention from leaders of the Party, State, Ministry of Public Security, Hanoi Police, and local authorities, the team has every opportunity to thrive.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the Hanoi Police Football Club's 70th anniversary on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the Hanoi Police Football Club's 70th anniversary on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam offered encouragement to generations of officials, coaches, and athletes of the Hanoi Police Football Club at a ceremony marking its 70th founding anniversary on October 10.

In his address, the top leader emphasised that the club was established just two years after the liberation of the Capital. This demonstrated the attention paid by President Ho Chi Minh, as well as leaders of the Party, the State and Hanoi, to all aspects of the people's life and the Public Security force.

The past journey has been marked by ups and downs, tireless efforts, and proud achievements made by generations of officials, coaches, and players, he noted.

He expressed delight at the encouraging signals recorded so far, noting that with its valuable traditions, the enthusiasm of today's youth, and the attention from leaders of the Party, State, Ministry of Public Security, Hanoi Police, and local authorities, the team has every opportunity to thrive.

vnanet-hanoi-police-fc-2.jpg
General Secretary and President To Lam presents a President Ho Chi Minh statute to the Hanoi Police Football Club at the ceremony on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam stressed the need for systematic investment, talent attraction, and early-stage training, alongside providing adequate infrastructure to develop a strong team for the Public Security force.

As for young players, he called on them to build on the traditions of previous generations and make unceasing efforts, writing the next chapter of the club’s pride-worthy journey and helping assert Vietnam's stature in the international arena.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security, the Hanoi Police, and the municipal People's Committee need to promote the attraction and training of younger generations, keep alive their passion and dedication, and facilitate football development, thus contributing to international sports movements.

At the same time, conditions should be created for retired players to continue dedicating by serving as coaches, the leader added.

On this occasion, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the Hanoi Police Football Club on being granted the first-class Labour Order, a noble recognition of the enormous efforts and contributions by generations of its officials, coaches, and players over the past 70 years./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Hanoi Police Football Club #Ministry of Public Security #Hanoi Police #football Ha Noi
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