Culture - Sports

Vietnam U17 women qualify for 2027 Asian Cup finals

The hosts controlled the match to secure a 2–0 victory, finish top of Group D and claim their place in the continental finals.

U17 women’s players of Vietnam celebrate after taking a 1–0 lead against Kyrgyzstan on October 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
U17 women’s players of Vietnam celebrate after taking a 1–0 lead against Kyrgyzstan on October 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam’s U17 women’s football team secured a place at the 2027 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup finals after a 2–0 win over Kyrgyzstan in their final Group D qualifier at Ba Ria Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City, on October 11.

Under head coach Okiyama Masahiko, Vietnam had previously thrashed Palestine 6–0 and the Northern Mariana Islands 20–0. With two wins and a superior goal difference, they needed only a draw to top the group but still went on the attack to seal qualification in style.

Kyrgyzstan pushed forward early, knowing only a win would keep their qualification hopes alive. Vietnam soon regained control, with Nguyen Thi Huyen Trang opening the scoring in the 24th minute after a well-worked attacking move.

Vietnam maintained the pressure after the break, and Do Thi Ha Vi doubled the lead in the 55th minute, finishing from close range after a dangerous cross from the left.

The hosts controlled the remainder of the match to secure a 2–0 victory, finish top of Group D and claim their place in the continental finals.

Speaking after the match, coach Okiyama praised his players for implementing the team’s tactics, highlighting their attacking output and solid defence throughout the qualifiers. He said the squad will focus on technical training and draw on international experience ahead of the finals, with preparations to be tailored to the draw.

Ha Vi said she was delighted to help Vietnam reach the finals, adding that she had set herself the target of scoring in every group-stage match and was pleased to have achieved it. She also thanked the Vietnam Football Federation, coaching staff and supporters for their continued backing./.​

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Vietnam U17 #2027 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup #football #U17 women’s football team
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