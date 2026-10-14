Liechtenstein PM’s Vietnam visit expected to provide fresh impetus for bilateral ties: Ambassador

Geneva (VNA) – The first official visit to Vietnam by Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas is expected to provide fresh impetus for bilateral ties, particularly in economic cooperation, high technology, innovation and business connectivity, Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Chau Mai Anh has said.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, the ambassador said the trip is an important milestone, reflecting Liechtenstein’s high regard for Vietnam and offers an opportunity to develop bilateral relations in a deeper, more substantive and more effective manner.



A new chapter in ties should translate the existing political foundation into more concrete links in the fields of the economy, technology and business, she said.



The visit comes at a favourable time, following the conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in July 2026. The agreement is expected to provide an important framework for expanding economic ties between Vietnam and Liechtenstein, as well as other EFTA members, while facilitating trade, investment and business connections.



Anh noted that Liechtenstein’s strengths lie not in the size of its domestic market but in its ability to develop highly specialised, technology-intensive businesses with a global reach. The presence of companies such as Hilti in many Asian markets, including Vietnam, demonstrates that the international capabilities of Liechtenstein’s enterprises far exceed the scale of their home market.



Vietnam therefore views Liechtenstein not merely as a market but also as a partner that can help the country increase added value and strengthen its economic competitiveness, she went on.



The ambassador expressed her hope that the two sides will step up cooperation in areas with strong potential and complementarity, including specialised industries, precision engineering, high technology, innovation, digital transformation and financial services. She also called for closer links between Liechtenstein businesses and Vietnam’s rapidly developing manufacturing, technology and innovation ecosystems.



Asked what Vietnam could learn from Liechtenstein’s successful development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with high technological content and added value, she highlighted the importance of enhancing competitiveness based on specialisation, technology and innovation rather than relying solely on scale.



Although Liechtenstein is a small economy, industry and manufacturing account for around 42% of its value added, while approximately 98% of its enterprises employ fewer than 50 people. Its investment in research and development is equivalent to about 6.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), she said.



Liechtenstein’s industry focuses on high-value-added sectors such as precision engineering, machinery, industrial equipment and measurement technology.



One important lesson for Vietnam, according to the ambassador, is how to help SMEs move beyond participation in supply chains to gain greater mastery of technology, develop specialised products and expand into international markets.



She said the Prime Minister’s visit could open up new avenues for cooperation, with Liechtenstein enterprises connecting with Vietnamese partners in high-tech industries, precision engineering, automation, digital transformation and innovation./.

VNA