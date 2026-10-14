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Ho Chi Minh City, Incheon Red Cross societies strengthen humanitarian cooperation

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society hopes to strengthen ties with its Incheon counterpart in voluntary blood donation promotion, community healthcare, support for children and vulnerable groups, and the development of Red Cross volunteers and youth.

The working session between the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and the Incheon Red Cross Society on October 14, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The working session between the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and the Incheon Red Cross Society on October 14, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A delegation from the Incheon Red Cross Society of the Republic of Korea (RoK), led by its President Cho Euiyoung, had a working session with the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and joined activities supporting disadvantaged students in Thu Dau Mot ward on October 14.

Nguyen Minh Nhut, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, welcomed the delegation and stressed that the visit will help consolidate friendship, facilitate experience-sharing and promote humanitarian cooperation between the two organisations.

As Vietnam–RoK relations continue to deepen, humanitarian cooperation has practical significance in promoting solidarity, community responsibility and support for disadvantaged people. The 2024–2029 cooperation agreement provides a foundation for the two societies to maintain exchanges, share experience and implement humanitarian activities that respond to actual needs, he noted.

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society hopes to strengthen ties with its Incheon counterpart in voluntary blood donation promotion, community healthcare, support for children and vulnerable groups, and the development of Red Cross volunteers and youth, he said, adding that other priorities include improving first-aid capacity, strengthening disaster prevention and response, and mobilising businesses, donors and social resources to deliver practical, effective and sustainable humanitarian programmes that reach the right beneficiaries in a timely manner.

Building on initial cooperation results, Nhut called for the two societies to maintain regular exchanges, proactively share information and experience, and jointly develop humanitarian initiatives suited to their respective circumstances.

Concrete programmes and activities will help deepen substantive cooperation and promote humanitarian values in the community, the host added.

For his part, Cho praised the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society’s achievements and efforts in humanitarian work, community care and support for disadvantaged people. He expressed confidence that the strong ties between Vietnam and the RoK, Ho Chi Minh City and Incheon, and the two organisations will provide a favourable basis for expanding cooperation.

The two localities share similarities and close bonds, creating opportunities for exchanges, experience-sharing and greater community and business participation in humanitarian activities, he went on.

Cho also expressed his hope that the visit will mark a new step towards deeper, more practical and effective cooperation in line with the humanitarian values of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Following the working session, the delegation visited the Meet More coffee factory in Dong Thanh commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

In Thu Dau Mot ward, they visited disadvantaged students, presented gifts and scholarships, and joined activities with children. The delegation also experienced traditional crafts, including mat weaving, clay piggy-bank making and incense production, before visiting Thoi Son Islet in Dong Thap province to learn about local cultural life and community traditions.

The visit forms part of the cooperation agreement between the two Red Cross societies, aiming to strengthen mutual understanding and trust while creating opportunities for joint humanitarian programmes and greater mobilisation of social resources to support local communities, particularly children and vulnerable groups./.

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#NQ 59 #Ho Chi Minh City #humanitarian cooperation #Incheon Red Cross Society #Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society Ho Chi Minh City Korea (RoK)
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