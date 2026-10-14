Society

Ho Chi Minh City residents pay tribute to fallen soldiers

As the procession carrying the remains passed, people stood in silence and bowed their heads in reverence, with many unable to hold back their tears.

A woman is moved to tears during the October 14 memorial service for fallen soldiers whose remains were recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park (Photo: VNA)
A woman is moved to tears during the October 14 memorial service for fallen soldiers whose remains were recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Thousands of residents in Ho Chi Minh City lined the streets from early morning on October 14, holding white flowers to pay their respects as a procession carrying the remains of fallen soldiers made its way to Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery for reburial.

The gesture expressed their profound gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and freedom and the peace they enjoy today.

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Thousands of residents in Ho Chi Minh City line the streets from early morning on October 14 to pay their respects as a procession carrying the remains of fallen soldiers makes its way to Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery for reburial. (Photo: VNA)

Vo Thi Bach Tuyet, 78, from Gia Dinh ward, arrived on Cach Mang Thang Tam street at 7:00 am with a bouquet of white chrysanthemums to honour the fallen. She said she was deeply moved and grateful for their sacrifices.

Upon learning that the remains of more than 700 fallen soldiers recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park would be reburied at the cemetery, she was determined to be there to pay her respects to those who had laid down their lives for national independence and freedom.

Hoang Thao Van, a small business owner in Hoa Hung ward, took the morning off to pay her respects. She bought three bouquets to share with residents who had not had time to buy flowers, hoping everyone along the route would pause to honour the fallen soldiers.

Meanwhile, Le Thanh Phong and his wife travelled from the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to Ho Chi Minh City in the previous afternoon to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

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The white flowers and solemn gestures of the residents convey countless expressions of gratitude to those who laid down their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom. (Photo: VNA)

As the procession carrying the remains passed, people stood in silence and bowed their heads in reverence, with many unable to hold back their tears.

Le Thi Van, from Nhieu Loc ward, said she was deeply moved by accounts of the recovery operation at Le Thi Rieng Park, including reports that some remains were found piled together and some soldiers had been brutally tortured before their deaths. She expressed deep respect and admiration for their sacrifices.

The white flowers and solemn gestures of the residents conveyed countless expressions of gratitude to those who laid down their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom./.

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