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Premium trains boost rail tourism between Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang

The service features 32 refurbished carriages, including four-berth and six-berth sleeping cars and a dining car. Interiors have been redesigned in warm cream and sea-inspired blue, with new bedding, curtains, lighting and sound systems.

The service features 32 refurbished carriages, including four-berth and six-berth sleeping cars and a dining car. (Photo: VNA)
The service features 32 refurbished carriages, including four-berth and six-berth sleeping cars and a dining car. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Railway Transport Joint Stock Company launched its upgraded SNT1/SNT2 premium service on the Ho Chi Minh City–Nha Trang route on October 12, aiming to improve passenger comfort and boost railway tourism.

The service features 32 refurbished carriages, including four-berth and six-berth sleeping cars and a dining car. Interiors have been redesigned in warm cream and sea-inspired blue, with new bedding, curtains, lighting and sound systems.

The carriages are equipped with Wi-Fi and 24/7 security cameras, while carriage No. 11907 features an upgraded air-conditioning ventilation system to reduce noise and allow passengers to adjust the temperature.

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The SNT1/SNT2 trains have been upgraded to offer passengers safer, more comfortable journeys and better-quality services. (Photo: VNA)

The 24-berth soft-sleeper carriages also feature photo check-in areas and vending machines. A centrally located dining car and professionally trained staff able to assist passengers in English further enhance the experience.

Train SNT2 departs Saigon Station at 9:45pm and arrives in Nha Trang at 5:40am the following day. SNT1 leaves Nha Trang at 8:20pm and reaches Saigon Station at 5am.

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A band performs in a centrally located carriage, making it easily accessible to passengers. (Photo: VNA)

Le Van Chien, Deputy General Director of the company, said the service was designed to provide safer, more comfortable travel and higher-quality services.

With Ho Chi Minh City serving as a major economic and tourism hub and Nha Trang attracting domestic and international visitors, the premium trains are expected to better meet travel demand and strengthen the appeal of rail tourism.

The company plans to expand amenities and partner with travel firms and other businesses to offer packages combining train tickets with accommodation and destination experiences.

It has also upgraded services on several North-South Reunification Express trains, premium services on the Hanoi–Da Nang and Da Nang–Ho Chi Minh City routes, and introduced 180-degree rotating seats on the Hanoi–Hai Phong line.

Other initiatives link rail travel with cultural heritage, including the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” between Hue and Da Nang and the “Phong Nha – Hue Imperial Capital: World Heritage Journey”. These products aim to create distinctive travel experiences, promote destinations and support local tourism./.​

VNA
#VNHP #Ho Chi Minh City #Nha Trang #premium trains #rail travel #railway tourism Khanh Hoa Ho Chi Minh City
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