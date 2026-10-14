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Bac Ninh moves to boost pomelos' entry to more markets

Proper care and technical management have helped orchard growers maintain stable tree growth and consistent fruit quality.

A farmer harvests pomelos in Chu ward, Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)
A farmer harvests pomelos in Chu ward, Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Driven by rigorous organic farming and standardised growing practices, Bac Ninh is pushing to expand its pomelo harvest into major international markets including China, the US, and the Republic of Korea.

Proper care and technical management have helped orchard growers maintain stable tree growth and consistent fruit quality.

For years, Nghia and his wife have not needed to haul their produce to local markets as buyers purchase the entire ripe harvest directly at the orchard.

This year, his orchard yields nearly 5,000 pomelos, priced between 20,000 VND and 30,000 VND per fruit, with expected revenues exceeding 125 million VND (nearly 4,800 USD).

Throughout the production process, Nghia and neighbouring growers use organic fertilisers and log every cultivation step in an effort to establish production unit codes, meet traceability requirements and broaden markets.

In the Tan Truong residential zone of Chu ward, Tran Dinh En cultivates approximately 1.5 hectares with over 700 pomelo trees. Each year, the orchard produces around 50,000 fruits, generating over 1 billion VND in revenue and creating seasonal jobs for four to seven local workers.

Meanwhile, in Luc Son commune, Le The Long has carved out a niche by shaping pomelos with auspicious words – Phuc (Happiness), Loc (Prosperity), and Tho (Longevity), targeting the gift market, particularly for the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Several large-scale orchard owners also combine fruit sales with agritourism, offering farm tours and experiences to secure additional revenue streams.

The economic efficiency of pomelo cultivation is becoming increasingly evident. Annual pomelo revenue across the city reaches approximately 1.8 trillion VND, with numerous orchards earning from several hundred million to billions of dong per season. Beyond enriching their own households, orchard owners have created jobs and boosted incomes for rural labourers, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and local authorities.

This year, Bac Ninh boasts roughly 5,200 hectares of pomelo, accounting for nearly 45% of the city’s total fruit farming area. Total output is estimated at 47,000 tonnes, higher than in the previous year. Of this area, about 3,660 hectares follow VietGAP production standards, exceeding 70%, while 10 hectares meet organic standards.

Varieties are structured with staggered ripening schedules to extend the harvest season and ease the pressure of concentrated sales.

Currently, Hoang and Da Xanh (green-skinned) varieties are being harvested, stretching from September to November 2026, followed by Dao Duong, Dien, and Suu. Meanwhile, Tan Lac red-fleshed and Tien Vua varieties are in their fruit development stage, with harvesting expected between December 2026 and February 2027 to meet Tet demand.

Recently, Vietnam signed a protocol to export pomelos to China, opening wider market opportunities. However, this presents higher requirements for product quality, food safety, and origin traceability for export-oriented growing areas.

Bac Ninh now maintains a 1.8-hectare pomelo production unit code in the Tan Truong residential zone of Chu ward, serving domestic consumption. The review and application process for new codes is being promoted by the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment.

The department has applied for new production unit codes for 19 farming zones covering 50.9 hectares across Luc Ngan, Chu, Phuong Son, and Van Son to supply to the Chinese market. Furthermore, authorities continue to guide growers in refining conditions to maintain existing codes and gain entry into other foreign markets, including the Republic of Korea, the US, and New Zealand.

Vu Tri Dong, deputy head of the sub-department of crop production and plant protection under the Department of Agriculture and Environment, said pomelo production must be standardised to meet market requirements, particularly for export.

The sub-department is guiding localities in how to monitor growth progress, pest developments, and crop diseases; adopt integrated pest management; and increase the use of organic fertilisers and biological plant protection products, he added.

Alongside technical measures, the department and relevant agencies continue to invite enterprises to join value-chain partnerships for fruit sale and export. Surveys of selected farming zones are being conducted to establish trade links, further elevating the market value of Bac Ninh’s agricultural products on the global stage, Dong noted./.

VNA
#Bac Ninh #pomelos #pomelo export #organic farming #VietGAP Bac Ninh
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