Australia seeks to strengthen agricultural ties with Vietnam

Sydney (VNA) – Hamish McIntyre, President of the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) of Australia, expressed his interest in expanding agricultural cooperation with Vietnam in trade, investment and labour during a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam in Canberra on October 13.

​McIntyre praised the development of Vietnam’s agricultural market, describing the country as an important partner for Australian businesses. He said the NFF is exploring cooperation opportunities and stands ready to support Vietnamese delegations visiting Australian farms to gain practical experience.

Established in 1979, the NFF has around 80,000 farmer members nationwide and 32 affiliated organisations. McIntyre noted that many farms in its network need Vietnamese agricultural workers, while Australian businesses are keen to increase exports of key products, including beef, lamb, wine, cotton and wool, to Vietnam.

He expressed his hope that the federation will serve as an effective bridge between businesses in the two countries, helping them reach mutually beneficial cooperation agreements and further deepen the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

For his part, Tam outlined Vietnam’s agricultural strengths, potential and development priorities, as well as specific sectors in which Vietnamese localities are seeking foreign investment, particularly from Australia.

Highlighting the need for Vietnamese agricultural associations and businesses to learn from international experience, the diplomat affirmed the embassy’s readiness to help the NFF establish direct links with the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, localities and businesses interested in cooperation.

To translate these opportunities into concrete outcomes, the ambassador called on the NFF to introduce Australian businesses with expertise in high-tech agriculture, aquaculture and seafood processing. He also urged the federation to connect with reputable exporters for the introduction of kangaroo meat as a new product for the Vietnamese market, following a recent agreement between the two sides.

He hoped that the NFF will continue engaging with relevant Australian government agencies to accelerate arrangements to receive Vietnamese workers, helping ensure the effective implementation of the bilateral agreement on sending Vietnamese agricultural workers to Australia./.

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