Politics

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia strengthen defence cooperation

Vietnam gives top priority to strengthening its close and trusted relations with Laos and Cambodia, expressing deep appreciation for their valuable support during the country’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its current nation-building and safeguarding efforts, said General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam.

An overview of the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia gathered in Hanoi on October 14 for their annual meeting, reaffirming their shared commitment to enhancing solidarity, political trust, and defence cooperation.

General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam; General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos; and General Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia, co-chaired the meeting.

Giang expressed his pleasure at the significant achievements the three countries have made in national construction and defence, noting that their bonds of solidarity have grown increasingly close and strong. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Cambodia and Laos will continue to achieve greater progress and enhance their standing and image on the international stage.

Established in 2012, the annual meeting mechanism has proved increasingly effective over more than a decade, demonstrating the three countries’ political determination to strengthen solidarity, reinforce political trust and promote cooperation between their militaries, he said.

Highlighting defence collaboration as a key pillar of trilateral relations, the Vietnamese official noted that the three priorities agreed upon at the 2025 meeting in Laos have been effectively implemented. These included high-level and other-level exchanges, border management and protection, and public and military education on the history, significance, and importance of preserving and promoting trilateral solidarity, particularly among younger generations.

He called on the three sides to maintain regular exchanges and meetings, strengthen political trust and sustain the annual cooperation mechanism. He also stressed the need to raise public and military awareness, especially among young people, of the history and importance of Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia solidarity to each country’s future, and to counter attempts to undermine and sow division in relations among the three countries and their armies.

Other priorities include experience sharing in border management and protection and combating transnational crime; friendship exchanges between armed forces and authorities and residents in border areas; and cooperation in defence industry, military and defence law, military sports, digital transformation, war legacy remediation, United Nations peacekeeping and human resources training.

Giang also called for mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums, particularly within ASEAN.

He affirmed that Vietnam gives top priority to strengthening its close and trusted relations with Laos and Cambodia, expressing deep appreciation for their valuable support during the country’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its current nation-building and safeguarding efforts.

He welcomed the Lao and Cambodian delegations’ participation in the third Vietnam Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December.

General Khamliang described his official visit to Vietnam, participation in the annual meeting and the 2026 joint civil defence exercise among the three militaries as significant milestones that will further deepen their longstanding friendship. He praised the exercise, held earlier the same day, for providing valuable practical experience, and welcomed the positive outcomes of trilateral defence cooperation.

General Tea Seiha said these activities will strengthen relations among the three countries and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. He pledged to promote defence cooperation based on respect for each country’s independence, sovereignty and national and public interests, while reaffirming Cambodia’s support for Vietnam and Laos at regional and international forums, particularly the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments and reviewed their countries and armies achievements. The meeting wrapped up with the three ministers signing the minutes./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia defence cooperation #annual meeting Cambodia Laos
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Vietnam strengthens defence, security ties with Laos, Cambodia

Vietnam reinforces defence, security cooperation with Laos, Cambodia

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation with Laos and Cambodia during separate receptions for the two countries’ defence ministers in Hanoi on October 13, underscoring its role as a key pillar of bilateral relations and a contribution to regional peace and stability.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (left) and his Cambodian counterpart General Tea Seiha review the Honour Guard of the Vietnam People's Army (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia sign defence cooperation plan for 2027

Giang called on agencies and units of the two defence ministries to implement agreed cooperation programmes, focusing on political and ideological education to strengthen political trust, and cooperation between military services and arms. The two sides should step up coordination in border management and protection to build a Vietnam-Cambodia border of peace, cooperation and development.

See more

NA President Tran Thanh Man arrives at Zaoyuan revolutionary site, China’s Shaanxi province, on October 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA President tours revolutionary sites in China’s Shaanxi

NA President Man and his delegation travelled to Yan’an by high-speed train. The city is regarded as the cradle of China’s revolution and a symbol of resilience, solidarity and self-reliance. It also bears the imprint of Nguyen Ai Quoc, or President Ho Chi Minh, whose revolutionary activities during his time in China contributed to the Chinese revolution and the international communist movement.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung (right) and Czech Deputy Justice Minister Adam Šimice (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic enhance law enforcement cooperation

To deepen cooperation, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung proposed regular exchanges of delegations and experience in combating organised and transnational crime, drug-related offences, money laundering, high-tech crime and environmental crime.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili receives Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Vice President meets with Georgian leaders

Kavelashvili said Xuan's visit is expected to consolidate political trust, deepen mutual understanding and propel ties across all levels and sectors. He welcomed the strides in the bilateral relationship, particularly continued meetings and conservations between leaders and consultation mechanisms between agencies of the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaisone at their meeting on October 13 (Photo: VNA)

Defence, security cooperation is an important pillar of Vietnam–Laos ties: PM

Expressing his pleasure at the positive development of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, the PM highlighted defence and security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral ties. He praised the two defence ministries and armies for implementing high-level agreements, strengthening mutual trust and helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment conducive to socio-economic development.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau (L) and Professor and Academician Andrew Chi-Chih Yao, Director of Tsinghua University's Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM visits China’s Tsinghua University, seeking closer educational cooperation

Tsinghua has worked to implement the Vietnamese and Chinese leaders’ orientations for higher education cooperation. Last year, it admitted 27 Vietnamese students and postgraduates, the highest number to date, all of whom received scholarships. The university also hosted the second Vietnam-China Higher Education Cooperation Forum, helping promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries’ educational institutions.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Azerbaijan Dang Minh Khoi (Photo: VNA)

Substantive contributions to CICA help enhance Vietnam's int'l standing: Ambassador

For Vietnam, active participation in and substantive contributions to CICA not only help implement its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, but also create more favourable conditions for enhancing the country’s standing and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man explores AI-powered interactive display products at Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (CVTE) on October 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA President visits Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area

The National Assembly was ready to listen to businesses’ legitimate proposals and further improve the legal framework to support foreign enterprises’ long-term and effective operations in Vietnam, ensuring compliance with the law and balancing the interests of all parties, said President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.