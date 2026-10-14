Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia strengthen defence cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – The defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia gathered in Hanoi on October 14 for their annual meeting, reaffirming their shared commitment to enhancing solidarity, political trust, and defence cooperation.



General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam; General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos; and General Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia, co-chaired the meeting.



Giang expressed his pleasure at the significant achievements the three countries have made in national construction and defence, noting that their bonds of solidarity have grown increasingly close and strong. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Cambodia and Laos will continue to achieve greater progress and enhance their standing and image on the international stage.



Established in 2012, the annual meeting mechanism has proved increasingly effective over more than a decade, demonstrating the three countries’ political determination to strengthen solidarity, reinforce political trust and promote cooperation between their militaries, he said.



Highlighting defence collaboration as a key pillar of trilateral relations, the Vietnamese official noted that the three priorities agreed upon at the 2025 meeting in Laos have been effectively implemented. These included high-level and other-level exchanges, border management and protection, and public and military education on the history, significance, and importance of preserving and promoting trilateral solidarity, particularly among younger generations.



He called on the three sides to maintain regular exchanges and meetings, strengthen political trust and sustain the annual cooperation mechanism. He also stressed the need to raise public and military awareness, especially among young people, of the history and importance of Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia solidarity to each country’s future, and to counter attempts to undermine and sow division in relations among the three countries and their armies.



Other priorities include experience sharing in border management and protection and combating transnational crime; friendship exchanges between armed forces and authorities and residents in border areas; and cooperation in defence industry, military and defence law, military sports, digital transformation, war legacy remediation, United Nations peacekeeping and human resources training.



Giang also called for mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums, particularly within ASEAN.



He affirmed that Vietnam gives top priority to strengthening its close and trusted relations with Laos and Cambodia, expressing deep appreciation for their valuable support during the country’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its current nation-building and safeguarding efforts.



He welcomed the Lao and Cambodian delegations’ participation in the third Vietnam Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December.



General Khamliang described his official visit to Vietnam, participation in the annual meeting and the 2026 joint civil defence exercise among the three militaries as significant milestones that will further deepen their longstanding friendship. He praised the exercise, held earlier the same day, for providing valuable practical experience, and welcomed the positive outcomes of trilateral defence cooperation.



General Tea Seiha said these activities will strengthen relations among the three countries and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. He pledged to promote defence cooperation based on respect for each country’s independence, sovereignty and national and public interests, while reaffirming Cambodia’s support for Vietnam and Laos at regional and international forums, particularly the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus.



The sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments and reviewed their countries and armies achievements. The meeting wrapped up with the three ministers signing the minutes./.

VNA