☕ Afternoon briefing on October 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended a memorial and reburial ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14 for the remains of 731 fallen soldiers recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for national peace, independence and freedom.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right), former President Nguyen Minh Triet (left), incumbent and former officials, along with local residents attend the ceremony held Ho Chi Minh City on October 14 to commemorate and rebury the remains of 731 fallen soldiers recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: VNA)

The ceremony was jointly organised by the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, along with Military Region 7 Command, to honour fallen soldiers and uphold the nation’s traditions of patriotism and gratitude to those who rendered service to the nation. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man on October 14 visited the Yangjialing and Zaoyuan revolutionary sites in Yan’an city, northwest China’s Shaanxi province during his official visit to China.

NA President Tran Thanh Man arrives at Zaoyuan revolutionary site, China’s Shaanxi province, on October 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

He was accompanied by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Yan’an municipal People’s Congress Wang Junying, and Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the municipal People’s Congress Ren Gaofei. Read full story



- A joint civil defence exercise involving the militaries of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia took place at Brigade 249 of the Engineer Corps in Hanoi on October 14.

General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam; General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos; and General Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia attend the joint civil defence exercise in Hanoi on October 14, 2026. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The exercise was part of the agreement reached by the three countries' defence ministers at their 2019 meeting, as well as the 2026 defence cooperation plans between Vietnam and Laos and between Vietnam and Cambodia. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has signed a decree stipulating breakthrough development mechanisms for innovation and the exploitation of national data, as well as activities at the Data Innovation and Exploitation Centre under the National Data Centre.



Decree No. 386/2026/ND-CP dated October 12, comprises five chapters and 54 articles specifying mechanisms to attract experts, young talent and breakthrough initiatives; access to and exploitation of data; financing and venture capital; dedicated data innovation spaces; and the development of data products and services, and the data economy. Read full story



- A group of household artefacts dating back to the Tran Dynasty (1225–1400) has been discovered during house construction at the Cua Bac 2 resettlement area in Ninh Nhat 3 residential quarter, Hoa Lu ward, Ninh Binh province, the provincial Department of Culture and Sports announced on October 13.

The artefacts comprise two main types of earthenware jars: straight-sided and rounded-shoulder jars. (Photo: VNA)

On October 11, the family of Do Van San discovered several earthenware jars stacked underground at a depth of around 30cm while digging to inspect the soil for house foundations. The family voluntarily suspended construction, carried out preliminary cleaning and promptly reported the discovery to local authorities and relevant agencies. Read full story



- Vietnamese technology group FPT officially inaugurated its office in Egypt on October 13, marking its entry into the African market and opening up new opportunities to connect Vietnam’s technology sector with Africa.



FPT Egypt commenced operations in January 2026. The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of Egypt, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FPT to promote cooperation. Read full story



- Vietnam’s airlines are expanding international routes and fleets to meet rising travel demand, despite volatile fuel prices, geopolitical tensions and global supply chain disruptions.



On October 10, Vietjet Air launched three routes linking Hanoi and Almaty (Kazakhstan), Hanoi and Prague (the Czech Republic), and Almaty and Prague, strengthening connections between Asia and Europe. Read full story



- Vietnam aims to develop a comprehensive, modern and science-based traditional medicine sector with stronger international integration, making it an important part of the national healthcare system by 2030, according to a newly-approved national strategy.



Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra signed Decision No. 1976/QD-TTg on October 13, approving the national strategy for traditional medicine development through 2030, with a vision to 2045./. Read full story





