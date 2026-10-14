Health

Vietnam targets modern, internationally integrated traditional medicine by 2030

The strategy aims to create a traditional medicine economy with high valued added, support health tourism, help enhance the national soft power, and build Vietnam’s national brand in traditional medicine.

Herbs are stored for treatment at Cho Vam Charity Traditional Medicine Clinic in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Herbs are stored for treatment at Cho Vam Charity Traditional Medicine Clinic in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam aims to develop a comprehensive, modern and science-based traditional medicine sector with stronger international integration, making it an important part of the national healthcare system by 2030, according to a newly-approved national strategy.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra signed Decision No. 1976/QD-TTg on October 13, approving the national strategy for traditional medicine development through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The strategy seeks to develop a coordinated system covering medical examination and treatment, training, scientific research, technology, medicinal materials and the medicinal materials industry. It also aims to create a traditional medicine economy with high valued added, support health tourism, help enhance the national soft power, and build Vietnam’s national brand in traditional medicine.

By 2030, all provinces and cities are expected to have traditional medicine hospitals, with at least 70% of these hospitals having 300 beds or more. All geriatric hospitals must have traditional medicine departments, while geriatric departments in provincial-level general hospitals are expected to integrate traditional medicine into elderly care and rehabilitation.

Setting targets for traditional medicine services, the strategy expects treatment combining traditional and modern medicine to account for at least 10% of services at specialised-level facilities, 20% at basic-level facilities and 30% at primary-level facilities. All commune-level health stations are expected to have the capacity to provide traditional medicine services.

Health insurance spending on examination and treatment using traditional medicine is targeted to at least double from its 2025 level.

Vietnam also aims to ensure self-sufficiency for at least 20% of domestic demand for medicinal materials, while the output value of the medicinal materials, traditional medicines and herbal medicine industries is expected to grow by at least 10% annually. Exports of these products are also hoped to increase by an average of at least 10% a year.

The strategy calls for an annual increase of at least 15% in scientific research, technology and innovation projects in traditional medicine. Biotechnology-related research into medicinal materials and their products is expected to account for 20% of these projects.

By 2030, at least 90% of commune-level health stations should have at least one staff member trained in traditional medicine, and 20% should have a traditional medicine doctor. All undergraduate programmes in health-related fields must include traditional medicine modules.

Vietnam also aims to digitise at least 70% of its traditional medicine knowledge that has been surveyed, collected and verified while researching, standardising and applying at least 30 traditional remedies, treatment methods or bodies of knowledge in healthcare or product development. National brands are to be developed for 30 products made from medicinal materials, traditional medicines and herbal medicines.

Five integrated service and product lines combining traditional medicine and healthcare are also planned for tourists, linking health services with the preservation and promotion of traditional culture and indigenous knowledge.

By 2035, at least 90% of provincial-level traditional medicine hospitals are expected to have 300 beds or more, and each socio-economic region should have at least one specialised traditional medicine hospital.

The target shares for traditional medicine services that include treatment combining traditional and modern approaches will rise to 15% at specialised-level facilities, 25% at basic-level facilities and 40% at primary-level facilities.

Domestic production is expected to meet at least 25% of demand for medicinal materials. All commune-level health stations should have at least one staff member trained in traditional medicine, while 30% should have a traditional medicine doctor.

By 2045, Vietnam envisions a traditional medicine sector that preserves national identity while achieving advanced regional and global standards. Traditional and modern medicine is expected to become closely integrated in mainstream healthcare, supported by science, technology, digital transformation and a highly qualified workforce.

The strategy outlines nine groups of measures, including improving policies, strengthening traditional medicine across all stages of life, developing the medicinal materials industry, promoting research and digitalisation, training skilled personnel, preserving traditional knowledge, protecting intellectual property, expanding markets and international cooperation, raising public awareness, and strengthening inspection and supervision.

It also calls for upgrading infrastructure and equipment at traditional medicine hospitals and departments, encouraging investment in high-quality facilities, improving services at grassroots healthcare facilities, and developing pilot models of non-drug healthcare at the commune, ward and special-zone levels.

Nationally standardised professional guidelines and technical procedures combining traditional and modern medicine will also be developed for consistent application across healthcare facilities./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #traditional medicine #national soft power #medicinal materials
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