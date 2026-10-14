Phu Tho builds hospital culture to improve patient satisfaction

Phu Tho (VNA) - In recent years, alongside efforts to improve the quality of medical examinations and treatment, Phu Tho province’s health sector has focused on creating civilised, friendly hospital environments and strengthening healthcare workers’ sense of responsibility and service-oriented attitudes, with the aim of earning patients’ trust and satisfaction.



The way healthcare professionals interact with patients reflects not only their professional ethics but also helps build public confidence in medical facilities. In hospitals, where patients often feel anxious and exhausted, a gentle word or a caring attitude can provide reassurance throughout treatment.



At Phuc Yen General Hospital, efforts to improve communication and conduct are reflected in small but meaningful changes. Rather than calling patients solely by their queue numbers, medical staff are encouraged to call them by name, demonstrating friendliness and respect.



Nguyen Van Hung, Director of the hospital, said that as healthcare facilities increasingly prioritise service quality, patient satisfaction has become a key factor in establishing a hospital’s reputation. Professional expertise remains essential, but the attitude of healthcare workers toward patients must receive equal attention.



In general hospitals, which handle large numbers of patients every day, heavy workloads can sometimes affect communication and behavior. Even isolated incidents involving a lack of restraint, responsibility or appropriate language can undermine patients’ trust in healthcare providers.



Bui Van Dinh, 65, from Muong Cong residential area in Tan Lac commune, has been living with kidney failure for three years. In April 2026, he transferred to the centre for dialysis, reducing his journey to the medical facility to approximately three kilometres. Over time, he has become familiar with the healthcare staff and has come to appreciate their concern and support. Their personal attention, he said, makes treatment less stressful and strengthens his confidence in continuing long-term care.



Vu Thi Hong Loan, head nurse of the centre’s Emergency, Intensive Care and Poison Control, Anesthesia and Resuscitation, and Hemodialysis Department, said staff regularly learn about patients’ personal circumstances so they can offer appropriate support. The department conducts two dialysis sessions daily, each serving six to eight patients. The work requires meticulous attention, caution and a strong sense of responsibility, as well as patience and close engagement to help patients feel secure during treatment.



Meritorious Physician Le Hong Trung, Director of the Phu Tho Department of Health, said incidents of inappropriate conduct in healthcare facilities remain isolated cases. Nevertheless, patients seeking medical examinations and treatment are often anxious and want to feel cared for and receive clear explanations. Healthcare workers should therefore communicate proactively, listen patiently and exercise control over their words and behavior.



Under the guiding principle of “Building a hospital culture, with patients at the centre,” Phu Tho’s health sector has introduced various initiatives since the beginning of the year to improve professional conduct. Alongside communication and behavior training and emulation campaigns, the sector is promoting civilised, friendly workplaces and emphasising the responsibility and service attitudes of public employees and other healthcare personnel.



Alongside improving clinical expertise, medical establishiments are investing in clean, green and attractive surroundings, better staff uniforms and professional conduct, and cultural, artistic and sporting activities to foster a healthy working environment.



Building a hospital culture is a long-term process requiring perseverance and individual responsibility. When patients are treated with respect, listened to and supported promptly, their confidence in healthcare providers grows, helping improve service quality and advance the goal of delivering better healthcare for the public./.