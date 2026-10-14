Politics

Disciplinary action proposed against Ho Chi Minh City’s former planning and investment official

The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection on October 14 proposed the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider disciplinary action against Su Ngoc Anh, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and former Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection on October 14 proposed the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider disciplinary action against Su Ngoc Anh, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and former Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment.

At its 14th meeting in Hanoi on October 14, under the chair of its Chairman Tran Sy Thanh, who is also a Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee, the commission reviewed and concluded that Anh had shown degradation in political ideology, ethics, and lifestyle.

He violated Party regulations and State laws in performing his duties, and breached regulations on what Party members must not do and their responsibility for setting an example.

His violations caused serious consequences and severely damaged the reputation of the Party organisation, the locality and agencies where he worked, to a degree warranting disciplinary action.

Reviewing the results of its supervision of several Party organisations, the commission found that alongside their positive aspects, the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Finance had committed certain violations and shortcomings in its leadership, direction, formulation and implementation of working regulations; implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and several Politburo resolutions as well as several projects funded by the State budget; and the declaration and disclosure of assets and income.

The Standing Board of the Party Committee of the State Audit Office also showed violations and shortcomings in its leadership, implementation of working regulations, organisational and personnel affairs, Politburo resolutions and regulations, performance of assigned audit duties, and the declaration and disclosure of assets and income.

The commission requested both standing boards to conduct serious self-criticism, draw lessons, develop plans to promptly fix the identified shortcomings, and report the results to it.

At this meeting, the commission also considered and concluded on several other important matters./.

VNA
#PCTN #Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection #Su Ngoc Anh #disciplinary action
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