Politics

Vietnam Days in France scheduled for October 24–30

Vietnam Days in France 2026 aim to showcase Vietnam’s distinctive culture, country and people to French and international audiences as well as the Vietnamese community in France, promoting an image of an identity-rich, dynamic, creative and internationally integrated Vietnam.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Days in France 2026 will take place from October 24 to 30 to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–UNESCO relations, with the Vietnamese Theatre Week as the highlight, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing on October 15.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies to organise the programme.

At the invitation of UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, will attend the events as a special guest, Hang noted.

She said 2026 marks five decades of relations between Vietnam and UNESCO, offering a special occasion to look back on the two sides' comprehensive and effective cooperation, particularly in culture, heritage, education and science. The milestone takes on added significance following General Secretary and President To Lam’s historic visit to the UNESCO headquarters in October 2024, which helped open up new directions for bilateral cooperation.

The programme comes as Vietnam–France relations continue to grow substantively, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024. France is one of Vietnam’s leading partners in Europe, with considerable strengths and influence in culture, the arts, heritage, education and training. It is also home to a large Vietnamese community that maintains close ties with its homeland while integrating well into French society.

Vietnam Days in France 2026 aim to showcase Vietnam’s distinctive culture, country and people to French and international audiences as well as the Vietnamese community in France, promoting an image of an identity-rich, dynamic, creative and internationally integrated Vietnam.

Through cultural and artistic activities in Paris and prestigious international cultural venues, the programme is expected to help strengthen mutual understanding and people-to-people ties, expand Vietnam’s international network of friends, and create further opportunities for cultural, artistic and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, according to the Spokesperson.

The Vietnamese Theatre Week will introduce French and international audiences to the distinctive values of Vietnamese theatrical arts, spanning traditional forms and contemporary creations.

Hang said the initiative will highlight the depth and diversity of Vietnamese culture through theatre, bringing Vietnamese performing arts closer to French people, international friends and overseas Vietnamese while fostering exchanges among artists, cultural institutions and the public of both countries. It will also help promote Vietnam as a country rich in traditions, yet dynamic, creative and open to the world.

The programme is expected to feature a range of cultural events marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–UNESCO relations and celebrating Vietnam–France ties. In addition to the Vietnamese Theatre Week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with the Hung Yen provincial People’s Committee to organise a ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters marking the 300th birth anniversary of cultural luminary Le Quy Don, alongside an exhibition on his life and legacy, she added.

Regarding Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse's official visit to Vietnam on October 17–18 at the invitation of General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse, Hang noted that bilateral relations have developed positively, with the two countries establishing a Comprehensive Partnership in January 2025. The year 2026 also marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The two countries have regularly exchanged high-level delegations and maintain strong parliamentary ties. Switzerland is an important trade and investment partner of Vietnam in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching 1 billion USD in 2025. It ranks sixth among European countries investing directly in Vietnam.

Cooperation in education, training, labour, science, technology, innovation and other fields has also progressed positively, Hang went on.

During the visit, President Parmelin is expected to hold talks with General Secretary and President To Lam and have meetings with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man. He will take part in other important engagements, the Spokesperson said./.

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