Politics

Vietnamese Party, State facilitate more substantive defence ties with Cambodia: Top leader

Top leader To Lam called on the Vietnamese and Cambodian defence ministries to enhance information sharing and support each other in maintaining political stability and national security. He also urged more effective coordination in border management and protection, facilitation of border demarcation and marker planting and the legal formalisation of achievements already made.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) welcomes General Tea Seiha, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) welcomes General Tea Seiha, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Party and State consistently support and facilitate closer and more substantive defence cooperation with Cambodia, affirmed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

The top leader of Vietnam made the statement while receiving General Tea Seiha, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Hanoi on October 14.

Tea Seiha is on an official visit to Vietnam to attend the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, as well as a joint exercise among the armies of the three countries.

General Secretary and President Lam welcomed the visit, highlighting its significance in implementing the shared perceptions and agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, thereby deepening bilateral relations and defence cooperation.

He noted that Vietnam and Cambodia are neighbouring countries with longstanding traditional friendship. Their armies and people stood side by side in their struggles for independence and freedom. He thanked Cambodia for its support and favourable conditions for the search for, recovery and identification of the remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers in the country, calling for continued cooperation in this profoundly humanitarian endeavour.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his satisfaction with the substantive and effective development of bilateral ties, affirming that political trust has continued to strengthen and defence-security cooperation remains an important pillar of the relationship.

The General Secretary and President called on the two defence ministries to enhance information sharing and support each other in maintaining political stability and national security. He also urged more effective coordination in border management and protection, facilitation of border demarcation and marker planting and the legal formalisation of achievements already made.

He further called for closer coordination in supporting ministries, sectors and localities in infrastructure connectivity, trade and economic development in border areas, thereby strengthening links between the two economies and working towards the goal of raising bilateral trade to 20 billion USD.

For his part, Tea Seiha congratulated Vietnam on its achievements across various fields under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, expressing his confidence that Vietnam will continue to develop strongly and successfully achieve its strategic development goals.

He expressed his gratitude for Vietnam’s material and spiritual support for Cambodia’s national construction, defence and development cause, as well as for the cooperation and assistance provided by Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence and military.

Briefing the host on the positive outcomes of the talks between the two defence ministries and the signing of their 2027 cooperation plan, Tea Seiha pledged to direct Cambodia’s defence ministry and army to work closely with their Vietnamese counterparts to effectively implement cooperation agreements.

He described Vietnam-Cambodia friendship as a special and invaluable asset that must be preserved, nurtured and further strengthened for future generations. Both sides will coordinate in organising practical activities to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, helping enhance mutual understanding and deepen solidarity and friendship between the two countries' people and armies, he added./.

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