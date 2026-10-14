Politics

Vietnam gives top priority to relations with Laos: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reaffirmed Vietnam's strong support for Laos' renewal, nation-building and development, expressing its desire to work with Laos to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions, strengthen economic ties and infrastructure connectivity, and promote practical cooperation projects that benefit the people of both countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamfong at their meeting on October 14 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamfong at their meeting on October 14 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to its great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion with Laos, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at a reception in Hanoi on October 14 for Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamfong.

PM Hung reaffirmed Vietnam's strong support for Laos' renewal, nation-building and development, expressing its desire to work with Laos to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions, strengthen economic ties and infrastructure connectivity, and promote practical cooperation projects that benefit the people of both countries.

He congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their recent important achievements, expressing confidence that under the leadership of the LPRP, Laos will successfully implement the resolution of its 12th National Party Congress and the 2026–2030 five-year socio-economic development plan.

Welcoming positive developments in bilateral relations, PM Hung noted that cooperation has become more innovative, substantive and effective. He called on both sides to improve the implementation of high-level agreements and translate the spirit of strategic cohesion into tangible projects and benefits.

He urged the two countries to maintain regular high-level exchanges and contacts at all levels, effectively implement the Vietnam–Laos Cooperation Strategy for 2021–2030, the bilateral governmental cooperation agreement for 2026–2030 and other commitments, while enhancing consultations and sharing development experience.

Regarding key joint projects, the PM called for faster progress on transport links, including the Hanoi–Vientiane expressway and the Vientiane–Vung Ang railway, as well as energy connectivity projects. He also stressed the need to launch the Laos–Vietnam Friendship University project soon.

He suggested the two sides further strengthen defence and security cooperation, build a peaceful, friendly, stable and developing border, and make breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment ties and connectivity between their economies. Cooperation in education and training, science and technology, culture, tourism and local-level exchanges should also be expanded, alongside mutual support at regional and international forums, particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms.

vnanet-lao3.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosts a reception in Hanoi on October 14 for Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamfong (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting the significance of 2027, which will mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, PM Hung called for thorough preparations for meaningful activities under the Vietnam–Laos Year of Friendship and Strategic Cohesion 2027. The activities should focus on the people, especially younger generations, helping preserve and pass on awareness of the two countries' special ties.

He thanked the Lao Party, State and people for their warm and thoughtful reception of him and the Vietnamese Government delegation during his recent official visit to Laos. He said the visit has helped consolidate political trust, deepen understanding between the countries' senior leaders and create fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation. Agreements signed and exchanged during the visit had also strengthened the legal framework for ministries, sectors, localities and businesses to translate high-level commitments into concrete programmes and projects.

For his part, the Lao official congratulated Vietnam on its achievements and voiced confidence that, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the country will attain further successes and fulfil the goals set by its 14th National Congress of CPV.

Briefing the host on the situation in Laos, he expressed deep gratitude for Vietnam's valuable support during Laos' past struggle for national liberation and its current process of national construction, defence and development.

He affirmed Laos' determination to preserve and promote the bilateral relationship, describing it as an invaluable asset and an important foundation for the stability and development of both countries.

He also reaffirmed Laos’ commitment to close coordination with Vietnam on regional and international issues of shared concerns, including information sharing and coordination of positions at multilateral forums such as ASEAN, thereby contributing to peace and stability and promoting cooperation and development in the region.

Both host and guest expressed confidence that, with strong political determination and close coordination at all levels, Vietnam–Laos relations will continue to deepen and deliver practical results, meeting the aspirations of their people and contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Laos #65th anniversary of diplomatic relations #defence and security cooperation Laos
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

An overview of the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia strengthen defence cooperation

Vietnam gives top priority to strengthening its close and trusted relations with Laos and Cambodia, expressing deep appreciation for their valuable support during the country’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its current nation-building and safeguarding efforts, said General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaisone at their meeting on October 13 (Photo: VNA)

Defence, security cooperation is an important pillar of Vietnam–Laos ties: PM

Expressing his pleasure at the positive development of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, the PM highlighted defence and security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral ties. He praised the two defence ministries and armies for implementing high-level agreements, strengthening mutual trust and helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment conducive to socio-economic development.

Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Laos (AVILA) Duong Dinh Bang (Photo: VNA)

PM’s visit injects fresh momentum into Vietnam-Laos special relations

At the 2026 Laos-Vietnam Investment Promotion Conference in Vientiane, the two PMs held direct dialogue with businesses and investors from both countries, affirming their determination to address bottlenecks in institutional frameworks, administrative procedures, transport infrastructure and payment connectivity. The goal of these efforts is to boost bilateral trade to 10 billion USD by 2030.

See more

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) welcomes General Tea Seiha, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Party, State facilitate more substantive defence ties with Cambodia: Top leader

Top leader To Lam called on the Vietnamese and Cambodian defence ministries to enhance information sharing and support each other in maintaining political stability and national security. He also urged more effective coordination in border management and protection, facilitation of border demarcation and marker planting and the legal formalisation of achievements already made.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) receives General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos, in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hosts Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister

Highlighting defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral ties, General Secretary and President To Lam called for stronger strategic political trust, effective exchanges and defence dialogues at all levels, substantive implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms, and closer coordination between agencies, units, military regions, services and armed forces of the two countries.

An overview of the meeting between Can Tho leaders and a delegation of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party officials. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, Lao localities step up cooperation in high-quality human resources development

With major educational and research institutions, Can Tho stands ready to share experience with Lao agencies and localities in political system building, personnel training and applying scientific knowledge to socio-economic development. It also looks forward to learning from Laos’s valuable experience in national governance and development.

NA President Tran Thanh Man arrives at Zaoyuan revolutionary site, China’s Shaanxi province, on October 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA President tours revolutionary sites in China’s Shaanxi

NA President Man and his delegation travelled to Yan’an by high-speed train. The city is regarded as the cradle of China’s revolution and a symbol of resilience, solidarity and self-reliance. It also bears the imprint of Nguyen Ai Quoc, or President Ho Chi Minh, whose revolutionary activities during his time in China contributed to the Chinese revolution and the international communist movement.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung (right) and Czech Deputy Justice Minister Adam Šimice (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic enhance law enforcement cooperation

To deepen cooperation, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung proposed regular exchanges of delegations and experience in combating organised and transnational crime, drug-related offences, money laundering, high-tech crime and environmental crime.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili receives Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Vice President meets with Georgian leaders

Kavelashvili said Xuan's visit is expected to consolidate political trust, deepen mutual understanding and propel ties across all levels and sectors. He welcomed the strides in the bilateral relationship, particularly continued meetings and conservations between leaders and consultation mechanisms between agencies of the two countries.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (left) and his Cambodian counterpart General Tea Seiha review the Honour Guard of the Vietnam People's Army (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia sign defence cooperation plan for 2027

Giang called on agencies and units of the two defence ministries to implement agreed cooperation programmes, focusing on political and ideological education to strengthen political trust, and cooperation between military services and arms. The two sides should step up coordination in border management and protection to build a Vietnam-Cambodia border of peace, cooperation and development.