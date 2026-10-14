Vietnam gives top priority to relations with Laos: PM

​Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to its great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion with Laos, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at a reception in Hanoi on October 14 for Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamfong.

PM Hung reaffirmed Vietnam's strong support for Laos' renewal, nation-building and development, expressing its desire to work with Laos to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions, strengthen economic ties and infrastructure connectivity, and promote practical cooperation projects that benefit the people of both countries.

He congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their recent important achievements, expressing confidence that under the leadership of the LPRP, Laos will successfully implement the resolution of its 12th National Party Congress and the 2026–2030 five-year socio-economic development plan.

Welcoming positive developments in bilateral relations, PM Hung noted that cooperation has become more innovative, substantive and effective. He called on both sides to improve the implementation of high-level agreements and translate the spirit of strategic cohesion into tangible projects and benefits.

He urged the two countries to maintain regular high-level exchanges and contacts at all levels, effectively implement the Vietnam–Laos Cooperation Strategy for 2021–2030, the bilateral governmental cooperation agreement for 2026–2030 and other commitments, while enhancing consultations and sharing development experience.

Regarding key joint projects, the PM called for faster progress on transport links, including the Hanoi–Vientiane expressway and the Vientiane–Vung Ang railway, as well as energy connectivity projects. He also stressed the need to launch the Laos–Vietnam Friendship University project soon.

He suggested the two sides further strengthen defence and security cooperation, build a peaceful, friendly, stable and developing border, and make breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment ties and connectivity between their economies. Cooperation in education and training, science and technology, culture, tourism and local-level exchanges should also be expanded, alongside mutual support at regional and international forums, particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosts a reception in Hanoi on October 14 for Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamfong (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting the significance of 2027, which will mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, PM Hung called for thorough preparations for meaningful activities under the Vietnam–Laos Year of Friendship and Strategic Cohesion 2027. The activities should focus on the people, especially younger generations, helping preserve and pass on awareness of the two countries' special ties.

He thanked the Lao Party, State and people for their warm and thoughtful reception of him and the Vietnamese Government delegation during his recent official visit to Laos. He said the visit has helped consolidate political trust, deepen understanding between the countries' senior leaders and create fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation. Agreements signed and exchanged during the visit had also strengthened the legal framework for ministries, sectors, localities and businesses to translate high-level commitments into concrete programmes and projects.

For his part, the Lao official congratulated Vietnam on its achievements and voiced confidence that, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the country will attain further successes and fulfil the goals set by its 14th National Congress of CPV.

Briefing the host on the situation in Laos, he expressed deep gratitude for Vietnam's valuable support during Laos' past struggle for national liberation and its current process of national construction, defence and development.

He affirmed Laos' determination to preserve and promote the bilateral relationship, describing it as an invaluable asset and an important foundation for the stability and development of both countries.

He also reaffirmed Laos’ commitment to close coordination with Vietnam on regional and international issues of shared concerns, including information sharing and coordination of positions at multilateral forums such as ASEAN, thereby contributing to peace and stability and promoting cooperation and development in the region.

Both host and guest expressed confidence that, with strong political determination and close coordination at all levels, Vietnam–Laos relations will continue to deepen and deliver practical results, meeting the aspirations of their people and contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world./.

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