☀️ Morning digest on October 15

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos, in Hanoi on October 14.



The Lao official is in Vietnam for an official visit, the 10th annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, and the fifth joint civil defence exercise among the three countries’ militaries. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Party and State consistently support and facilitate closer and more substantive defence cooperation with Cambodia, affirmed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.



The top leader of Vietnam made the statement while receiving General Tea Seiha, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Hanoi on October 14. Read full story



- Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to its great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion with Laos, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at a reception in Hanoi on October 14 for Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong.



PM Hung reaffirmed Vietnam's strong support for Laos' renewal, nation-building and development, expressing its desire to work with Laos to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions, strengthen economic ties and infrastructure connectivity, and promote practical cooperation projects that benefit the people of both countries. Read full story



- Vietnam encourages businesses based in Germany's Hamburg city to invest in the country, especially in green transition and renewable energy, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung while receiving Peter Tschentscher, Prime Minister and First Mayor of Hamburg, in Hanoi on October 14.



Welcoming Tschentscher’s visit to Vietnam and expressing appreciation for his goodwill towards the country and bilateral relations, PM Hung said he believes that the visit will deliver concrete results, creating fresh momentum for cooperation between Vietnam and Hamburg, contributing to the further development of the Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership in a deeper, more effective and substantive manner. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on October 15 under the theme “Promoting the role of Vietnamese youth in entrepreneurship and innovation to boost growth and create jobs,” according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.



The 2026 dialogue will focus on employment policies, human resource training, startup support, and promoting young people's pioneering role in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. Read full story



- A series of major events aimed at promoting bilateral economic and trade cooperation took place in Hanoi on October 14, including the ninth Vietnam-US Business Summit and a seminar entitled “The US Market in 2026: Opportunities, challenges and breakthrough solutions”.



The events were jointly organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), highlighting a shift in foreign investment towards high technology and the urgent need for Vietnamese businesses to ensure supply chain transparency when accessing the US market. Read full story



- The 24th Vietnam International Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG 2026) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14, bringing together more than 400 global brands.



Organised by Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service, and other trade promotion partners, the exhibition features 610 booths from countries and territories including Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, India, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand. Read full story./.

VNA