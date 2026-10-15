Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 15

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on October 15

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos, in Hanoi on October 14.

The Lao official is in Vietnam for an official visit, the 10th annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, and the fifth joint civil defence exercise among the three countries’ militaries. Read full story

- The Vietnamese Party and State consistently support and facilitate closer and more substantive defence cooperation with Cambodia, affirmed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

The top leader of Vietnam made the statement while receiving General Tea Seiha, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Hanoi on October 14. Read full story

- Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to its great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion with Laos, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at a reception in Hanoi on October 14 for Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong.

PM Hung reaffirmed Vietnam's strong support for Laos' renewal, nation-building and development, expressing its desire to work with Laos to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions, strengthen economic ties and infrastructure connectivity, and promote practical cooperation projects that benefit the people of both countries. Read full story

- Vietnam encourages businesses based in Germany's Hamburg city to invest in the country, especially in green transition and renewable energy, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung while receiving Peter Tschentscher, Prime Minister and First Mayor of Hamburg, in Hanoi on October 14.

Welcoming Tschentscher’s visit to Vietnam and expressing appreciation for his goodwill towards the country and bilateral relations, PM Hung said he believes that the visit will deliver concrete results, creating fresh momentum for cooperation between Vietnam and Hamburg, contributing to the further development of the Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership in a deeper, more effective and substantive manner. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on October 15 under the theme “Promoting the role of Vietnamese youth in entrepreneurship and innovation to boost growth and create jobs,” according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The 2026 dialogue will focus on employment policies, human resource training, startup support, and promoting young people's pioneering role in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. Read full story

- A series of major events aimed at promoting bilateral economic and trade cooperation took place in Hanoi on October 14, including the ninth Vietnam-US Business Summit and a seminar entitled “The US Market in 2026: Opportunities, challenges and breakthrough solutions”.

The events were jointly organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), highlighting a shift in foreign investment towards high technology and the urgent need for Vietnamese businesses to ensure supply chain transparency when accessing the US market. Read full story

- The 24th Vietnam International Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG 2026) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14, bringing together more than 400 global brands.

Organised by Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service, and other trade promotion partners, the exhibition features 610 booths from countries and territories including Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, India, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand. Read full story./.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong at their meeting on October 14 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam gives top priority to relations with Laos: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reaffirmed Vietnam's strong support for Laos' renewal, nation-building and development, expressing its desire to work with Laos to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions, strengthen economic ties and infrastructure connectivity, and promote practical cooperation projects that benefit the people of both countries.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) welcomes General Tea Seiha, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Party, State facilitate more substantive defence ties with Cambodia: Top leader

Top leader To Lam called on the Vietnamese and Cambodian defence ministries to enhance information sharing and support each other in maintaining political stability and national security. He also urged more effective coordination in border management and protection, facilitation of border demarcation and marker planting and the legal formalisation of achievements already made.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) receives General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos, in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hosts Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister

Highlighting defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral ties, General Secretary and President To Lam called for stronger strategic political trust, effective exchanges and defence dialogues at all levels, substantive implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms, and closer coordination between agencies, units, military regions, services and armed forces of the two countries.

An overview of the meeting between Can Tho leaders and a delegation of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party officials. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, Lao localities step up cooperation in high-quality human resources development

With major educational and research institutions, Can Tho stands ready to share experience with Lao agencies and localities in political system building, personnel training and applying scientific knowledge to socio-economic development. It also looks forward to learning from Laos’s valuable experience in national governance and development.

An overview of the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia strengthen defence cooperation

Vietnam gives top priority to strengthening its close and trusted relations with Laos and Cambodia, expressing deep appreciation for their valuable support during the country’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its current nation-building and safeguarding efforts, said General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam.

NA President Tran Thanh Man arrives at Zaoyuan revolutionary site, China’s Shaanxi province, on October 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA President tours revolutionary sites in China’s Shaanxi

NA President Man and his delegation travelled to Yan’an by high-speed train. The city is regarded as the cradle of China’s revolution and a symbol of resilience, solidarity and self-reliance. It also bears the imprint of Nguyen Ai Quoc, or President Ho Chi Minh, whose revolutionary activities during his time in China contributed to the Chinese revolution and the international communist movement.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung (right) and Czech Deputy Justice Minister Adam Šimice (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic enhance law enforcement cooperation

To deepen cooperation, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung proposed regular exchanges of delegations and experience in combating organised and transnational crime, drug-related offences, money laundering, high-tech crime and environmental crime.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili receives Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Vice President meets with Georgian leaders

Kavelashvili said Xuan's visit is expected to consolidate political trust, deepen mutual understanding and propel ties across all levels and sectors. He welcomed the strides in the bilateral relationship, particularly continued meetings and conservations between leaders and consultation mechanisms between agencies of the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaisone at their meeting on October 13 (Photo: VNA)

Defence, security cooperation is an important pillar of Vietnam–Laos ties: PM

Expressing his pleasure at the positive development of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, the PM highlighted defence and security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral ties. He praised the two defence ministries and armies for implementing high-level agreements, strengthening mutual trust and helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment conducive to socio-economic development.