Prime Minister to hold dialogue with youth on startups, innovation

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on October 15 under the theme “Promoting the role of Vietnamese youth in entrepreneurship and innovation to boost growth and create jobs,” according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The 2026 dialogue will focus on employment policies, human resource training, startup support, and promoting young people's pioneering role in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The event aims to provide a forum for young people nationwide to share their aspirations, concerns and proposals on issues directly affecting their education, careers, employment and entrepreneurship. It will also review the implementation of youth-related policies and laws, identify obstacles and discuss solutions to improve policies in the coming time.

​Discussions will focus on mechanisms and policies to improve the quality of education, training, vocational education and skills development, particularly digital and technological skills, foreign language proficiency and adaptability to labour market requirements.

Measures to enhance professional capacity and labour productivity to meet demand for human resources in emerging industries and fields as well as the digital economy will also be mulled over.

Another key topic will be support for young people in vocational training, job seeking, self-employment, entrepreneurship and the development of production and business models. Issues relating to access to labour market information, capital, credit, land, science and technology will also be raised, alongside support for research, technology application and transfer, and the use of artificial intelligence in production and business.

The dialogue will further explore ways to create favourable conditions for young people to establish and develop businesses, cooperatives and household enterprises, participate in value and supply chains, and expand into domestic and international markets.

Through direct exchanges with the Prime Minister and leaders of ministries and agencies, young participants will have the opportunity to propose solutions to difficulties encountered in their study, work, scientific research and startup activities. Recommendations will be collected, compiled and addressed within the relevant authorities' remit. Issues requiring further study or inter-agency coordination will be followed up after the event.

The dialogue's outcomes will be compiled in a timely and comprehensive manner to advise the Prime Minister on issuing post-dialogue directives. Authorities will also monitor and urge the settlement of proposals raised by young people.

Vietnamese youth have long been a dynamic force in national construction and development, demonstrating enthusiasm, ambition, creativity and a pioneering spirit. Increasing numbers of young people are pursuing education, research, entrepreneurship and innovation, mastering science and technology, and contributing to their communities.

The event will bring together 300 outstanding young representatives from various fields and youth movements nationwide, highlighting the younger generation's creativity, commitment and aspiration to contribute to the country.

As Vietnam accelerates scientific and technological development and transforms its growth model, entrepreneurship and innovation are opening up opportunities for young people to realise their potential, build careers, drive economic growth and create jobs./.

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