Vietnam elevates ties with Denmark, EU and Belgium: Spokeswoman

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will make a state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium from October 19 - 24, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry's regular press briefing on October 15.



The visits will be made at the invitations of King of Denmark Frederik X and Queen, President of the European Council (EC) António Costa, and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.



Vietnam and Denmark have enjoyed a fine friendship. Over the past 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have built a solid foundation for cooperation, including a strategic partnership on climate change, energy, the environment and green growth established in November 2011, a Comprehensive Partnership set up in September 2013, and a green strategic partnership established in November 2023.



The two sides have maintained effective exchanges of delegations at all levels and high-level meetings. Denmark is one of the EU’s leading investors in Vietnam and a prominent Nordic partner in high-quality investment and green development. Vietnam is one of the key investment destinations for Danish businesses in Southeast Asia.



Meanwhile, Vietnam and the EU officially upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during President of the European Council António Costa’s visit to Vietnam in January 2026. Vietnam is the EU’s first comprehensive strategic partner in Southeast Asia and the only ASEAN member with all cooperation pillars in place with the bloc.



Political relations with the EU operate at two levels, namely between Vietnam and the EU and between Vietnam and individual EU member states. These ties have continued to strengthen across all fields. After six years of implementation, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has delivered positive results, making Vietnam the EU’s largest merchandise trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while the EU has become Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner and sixth-largest investor.



Belgium and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1973. The two countries upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership in agriculture in 2018, with positive outcomes. They have maintained high-level exchanges and meetings at regional and international forums. In economic terms, Belgium is Vietnam’s sixth-largest trading partner in the EU, while Vietnam is Belgium’s largest trading partner in ASEAN.



According to Hang, during his visit to Denmark, General Secretary and President Lam is expected to meet with the Danish King, hold talks with the Danish Prime Minister and meet with the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, alongside other important diplomatic activities.



In the EU, he is expected to hold talks and meetings with the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.



In Belgium, the top Vietnamese leader is expected to hold talks with the Belgian Prime Minister and meet with the King, the President of the Senate and the President of the House of Representatives, as well as take part in other diplomatic activities./.

VNA