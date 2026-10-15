Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership poised for fresh momentum

Berlin (VNA) – The German-Vietnamese Society, in collaboration with the Bridge Asia organisation and FOM University of Applied Sciences, held the Vietnam Conference 2026 in Berlin on October 14 to promote bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership.



The event was attended by Vice-President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh, and Le Quoc Phong, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, among others.



Addressing the conference, Ramelow highlighted the significance of 15 years of strategic partnership, noting that the two countries still have considerable potential for cooperation. He described Vietnam as an important partner of Germany in Asia, offering favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their operations and participate more deeply in regional value chains.



He also underscored the role of people-to-people exchanges and business cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties, while proposing closer collaboration between universities, particularly in railway engineering, logistics, vocational training, healthcare and nursing. He expressed hope that the partnership will continue to deliver practical results, with the strategic partnership framework serving as a foundation for expanding economic cooperation.



In his remarks, Thanh said that the conference provided an opportunity for both sides to review cooperation achievements and discuss orientations for developing bilateral ties in the coming years. Since the two countries signed the Hanoi Joint Declaration establishing the strategic partnership 15 years ago, they have actively implemented the Vietnam-Germany Strategic Action Plan.



He said Vietnam aims to achieve average annual GDP growth of at least 10% in 2026-2030, adding that Germany is one of Vietnam’s leading partners in the European Union. Building on their respective strengths and needs, Vietnam seeks to promote large-scale projects offering tangible benefits to both sides, particularly in energy transition and green development, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, modern infrastructure, the circular economy, and high-quality human resources and skilled labour.



The ambassador affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin stands ready to serve as a bridge between partners, facilitate business connections and support concrete, effective and sustainable cooperation projects.



Investment prospects and business environment in Vietnam featured prominently in discussions. Delegates examined investment opportunities, the potential upgrading of Vietnam’s stock market and energy development, while assessing the two countries’ positions amid global economic transformation. Education, vocational training and human resources development also attracted due attention, including the role of Vietnamese-German University in Ho Chi Minh City.



Roundtable sessions focused on smart cities, adaptability to change and stronger links between cities in the two countries.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Germany, president of the German-Vietnamese Society Rolf Schulze said the conference looked beyond past achievements towards the future, including a proposal to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.



Such an upgrade could provide a broader framework for cooperation over the next 15 years, he stressed.



He said Vietnam is becoming an increasingly important partner of Germany in foreign affairs, economy, environmental protection, vocational training and academic cooperation./.



VNA