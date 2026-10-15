Vietnam, Laos seek to further consolidate relations

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tran Cam Tu held talks with Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15.



The two sides briefed each other on the situation within their respective Parties and countries, and held in-depth discussions on Vietnam–Laos relations. They agreed on directions and measures for further consolidating and developing ties between the two Parties and countries in a substantive and effective manner, meeting each country’s needs in the new period.



Standing Member Tu welcomed his guest’s first overseas visit in his capacity as Standing Member of the LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat, expressing confidence that the visit will help strengthen political trust and connections between key leaders of the two Parties and countries while reaffirming their determination to preserve, nurture and promote the special Vietnam–Laos relationship.



He praised the achievements made by the Lao Party, State and people, and voiced his belief that the Lao people, under the clear-sighted leadership of the LPRP, will successfully implement the 12th National Party Congress's Resolution and effectively carry out the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan.



He affirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches importance and gives the highest priority to the enhancement and development of relations with Laos. It remains steadfast in working with Laos to preserve and nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries, regarding these as an invaluable asset of both nations that holds strategic importance to their respective causes of national construction and defence.



Briefing his counterpart on the situation in Vietnam and the outcomes of the recent fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, the key CPV leader said Vietnam is urgently translating its 14th National Party Congress's Resolution into action, accelerating institutional perfection, renewing leadership methods, streamlining the organisational apparatus, and promoting science – technology, innovation and digital transformation, while striving for high growth alongside fast and sustainable development.



For his part, Vilay Lakhamphong briefed his host on the situation in Laos, key achievements in implementing the LPRP’s guidelines and policies, and major tasks ahead. He spoke highly of Vietnam’s valuable, wholehearted, and sincere support for Laos during its past struggle for national liberation and its present development efforts.



He affirmed that the Lao Party, State and people always remember and appreciate Vietnam’s support and assistance, expressing their desire to continue working with Vietnam to uphold and promote their special solidarity and strategic cohesion, exchange experience and closely coordinate in the implementation of each Party’s resolutions and policies, thereby making bilateral relations increasingly sustainable.



On bilateral ties, the two sides agreed to further strengthen political relations, as well as maintain regular meetings and mutual visits at high and other levels. They also agreed to make more effective use of the cooperation mechanisms involving the two countries' Parties, States, National Assemblies, Fronts, committees, ministries, sectors, mass organisations and localities.



They emphasised the need to step up the sharing of information and experience in the Party and political system building, socio-economic development, national defence and security, and international integration. They also agreed to enhance coordination in implementing high-level agreements, ensuring that every commitment is translated into specific, practical cooperation programmes, plans and outcomes.



Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tran Cam Tu (R) and Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, at their talks in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

They were unanimous in strengthening coordination among the strategic advisory agencies of the two Parties, promote discussions on theoretical issues and further share experience in Party building, institutional improvement, administrative reform, the streamlining of the political system to make it more effective and efficient, and the combat against corruption, wastefulness and other negative practices.



To enhance the capacity of their cadres and strengthen bonds between the two Parties, they agreed to continue exchanges and training programmes for officials, particularly strategic-level and young officials. On economic, trade and investment partnerships, the two sides agreed to coordinate more closely in tackling difficulties and obstacles, and create more favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to expand cooperation, investment and business activities. They encouraged projects with strong connectivity and spillover effects that directly contribute to socio-economic development, job creation and living standard improvement, particularly in border areas.



Both sides stressed the goal of raising bilateral trade to 5 billion USD in the near future, while tightening the two economies' connectivity and making better use of each country’s potential and advantages.



They underscored the importance of further improving mechanisms, policies and legal frameworks to promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy, the digital economy and supply chain connectivity. They called for stronger links in transport infrastructure, logistics, border gates and strategic transport routes to unlock development potential, expand economic opportunities and improve connectivity between the two economies.



The two Party officials also discussed coordination in advancing key projects, stressing the need for closer coordination among relevant ministries and sectors. They agreed to further promote cooperation among localities, particularly those sharing a common border, linking economic collaboration with national defence and security, maintaining stability and building a Vietnam–Laos border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



Standing Member Tu thanked Laos for its active cooperation in searching for, recovering and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos, and called for continued close coordination in this work.



On education, training and human resources development, the two sides affirmed that this area is of long-term strategic significance, directly strengthening the social foundations of the special Vietnam–Laos relationship and ensuring its continuity and sustainable development.



They agreed to further improve the quality of training for Lao officials and students in Vietnam, step up exchanges of experience in personnel training, theory research and Party building, and place greater emphasis on educating younger generations about the traditional solidarity and special friendship between the two nations.



Vilay thanked Vietnam for continuing to support Laos in human resources training, including through scholarships and assistance in building schools.



The two sides agreed to make thorough preparations for important high-level activities between the two Parties and States scheduled for the coming period.



On this occasion, they highlighted the special significance of the Vietnam–Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2027, which will mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.



Both sides agreed to coordinate closely in preparing for and effectively organising commemorative activities, ensuring that they are practical, substantive and widely embraced by all sections of society, particularly the younger generations in both countries./.