Sci-Tech

Vietnam promotes international academic cooperation at ICIT 2026

Focusing on the Intelligence of Things, artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent interconnected systems and cybersecurity, ICIT 2026 aims to advance technological innovation, comprehensive digital transformation and sustainable development.

The 5th International Conference on the Intelligence of Things held at Sejong University in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)
The 5th International Conference on the Intelligence of Things held at Sejong University in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Vietnam has played an active role in promoting international academic cooperation at the 5th International Conference on the Intelligence of Things (ICIT 2026), which opened at Sejong University in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on October 15.

Co-organised by Vietnam's Hanoi University of Mining and Geology (HUMG) and Sejong University, the event brought together professors, researchers, experts and students from around the world.

Focusing on the Intelligence of Things, artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent interconnected systems and cybersecurity, ICIT 2026 aims to advance technological innovation, comprehensive digital transformation and sustainable development.

Vietnam has taken a leading role in connecting the international academic community. Besides serving as co-organiser, HUMG, together with representatives from major Vietnamese educational institutions, including Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Hanoi University of Science and Technology; Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology; FPT University; and Ton Duc Thang University, has helped coordinate the event and contributed many quality research papers.

The participation of representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology’s representative office in the RoK, alongside the cooperation with local and international scientific and educational institutions, has strengthened Vietnam’s research and scientific links with the RoK and the wider international community.

In their opening remarks, Prof. Moon Hyeon Joon of Sejong University and Prof. Dr Tran Xuan Truong, President of the HUMG Council, highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary and international research cooperation in addressing modern technological challenges.

Prof. Nguyen Xuan Mung from Sejong University presented research findings on enhancing the resilience of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) ecosystems, thus introducing solutions for fault-tolerant flight control and post-disaster damage assessment using computer vision.

Discussions held both in person and online covered practical applications of AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), including financial forecasting, small satellite control, edge cybersecurity, IoT data protection, and the use of LiDAR technology and UAVs in construction planning and infrastructure inspection.

The conference is expected to foster research cooperation, academic exchanges and practical projects among research institutes, universities and businesses in the time to come.

vnanet-5th-international-conference-on-the-intelligence-of-things-1.jpg
The meeting between the Vietnamese delegation attending ICIT 2026 and Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho (Photo: VNA)

A day earlier, a Vietnamese delegation attending ICIT 2026, led by Truong, met with Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho.

The diplomat encouraged Vietnamese universities and scientists to actively engage in international research networks, expand cooperation with Korean universities, research institutes and businesses, and develop joint research programmes addressing practical needs.

The embassy will continue supporting academic exchanges and bilateral cooperation in education, science and technology between Vietnam and the RoK, Ho affirmed./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #5th International Conference on the Intelligence of Things #ICIT 2026 #Sejong University in Seoul #Republic of Korea #Hanoi University of Mining and Geology Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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