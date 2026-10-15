Vietnam Digital Awards 2026 honours 56 organisations, products and solutions

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 56 organisations, products and solutions, along with three outstanding individuals, were honoured at the ninth Vietnam Digital Awards (VDA) 2026 ceremony held in Hanoi on October 14.

​Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Nguyen Minh Hong, Chairman of the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) and head of the awards' steering committee, highlighted the message of honouring real values and spreading the digital future.

The 2026 awards place greater emphasis on practical effectiveness, applicability and the ability of digital transformation models to generate wider impact. They recognise not only technological innovations but also the benefits these technologies bring to people and society. Beyond acknowledging achievements, the awards also encourage initiatives capable of shaping the future.

First held in 2018, the Vietnam Digital Awards have, over nine editions, reached more than 46,000 agencies, organisations and businesses, received over 3,000 entries and honoured arround 450 organisations, products, solutions and individuals.

The ninth edition attracted 467 entries across five categories, namely outstanding digital transformation in state agencies; outstanding digital transformation in businesses and public service units; outstanding digital technology products, services and solutions; digital transformation products and solutions for the community; and outstanding individuals.

Following preliminary and final judging rounds, the organising committee selected 56 state agencies, public service units and businesses for their outstanding digital transformation efforts, alongside digital technology products, services and solutions, community-oriented digital transformation initiatives, and three particularly outstanding individuals.

At VDA 2026, the iHanoi and HanoiWork ecosystem developed by the Hanoi People's Committee won an award in the category for outstanding digital transformation in state agencies.

The iHanoi app enables residents and businesses to interact online with local authorities and access urban services via their mobile phones. Meanwhile, HanoiWork, an integrated digital workplace platform, has been deployed across 180 units, with 84,000 user accounts.

According to information released at the event, the platform has helped cut waiting times for certain administrative procedures from one to two hours to just 15 minutes.

In the field of digital competency development, DigiX Academy was honoured in the category for outstanding digital technology products, services and solutions for its DAI Academy comprehensive digital competency assessment and development platform. The award recognises the academy's efforts to develop technological solutions for training, assessing and enhancing digital competencies, helping bring digital transformation closer to people's practical skills and capabilities./.

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