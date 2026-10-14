Vietnam taps Vietnamese talent in Canada to advance AI cooperation

Ottawa (VNA) – As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a key driver of economic growth and innovation, Vietnamese-origin experts and technology entrepreneurs in Canada are expected to help connect advanced AI research and applications with Vietnam’s development needs.



Prospects for cooperation have strengthened following the elevation of Vietnam-Canada relations to a strategic partnership, opening up new opportunities in strategic technology sectors.



Canada has strong AI research capabilities, with research centres, universities and technology businesses working in areas ranging from machine learning and data processing to cybersecurity and quantum technology. Vietnam, meanwhile, has a skilled technology workforce, a growing market and the ability to rapidly apply new solutions in production and business.



Experts of Vietnamese origin believe that combining Canada’s research strengths with Vietnam’s capacity to deploy and commercialise technology could create significant opportunities. However, turning this potential into tangible results requires both countries to identify priority areas and establish effective mechanisms linking researchers and businesses.



Dr. Hoang Xuan Bach, Chairman of the Canada-Vietnam Tech Association, said AI development and application should balance innovation with the management of potential risks.



He noted that Canada’s experience highlighted the importance of risk-based AI governance, which takes account of the level of risk and actual consequences rather than imposing uniform restrictions on all technologies.



Bach said Vietnam should encourage businesses to adopt AI while establishing principles to ensure data security, accountability and human oversight. Effective risk management would protect users, build trust and accelerate technology adoption across the economy.



From a business perspective, James Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Canadian quantum cybersecurity company Quantropi, said the two countries had complementary strengths. Canada has strong research capabilities in AI, quantum technology and other emerging technologies, while Vietnam has demonstrated its ability to develop rapidly, scale up production and commercialise technological products.



He identified AI-powered software combined with quantum technology as a promising area for cooperation, particularly in protecting network systems against emerging security threats. Other potential areas include clean technology, strategic resource development and technological solutions for industrial production.



Nguyen also highlighted the Vietnamese Canadian community working in businesses, universities and technology organisations as an important resource for bilateral cooperation. These experts understand Canadian technology standards, business environments and regulatory requirements while remaining familiar with Vietnam’s practical conditions, market needs and capacity to adopt new technologies. Their experience can help connect partners, bridge differences in working practices and foster long-term cooperation.



He stressed that technology transfer involved more than providing software or equipment, requiring suitable cooperation mechanisms to address barriers related to business culture, legal procedures and market access.



One proposal is to establish coordination mechanisms between the two countries’ innovation agencies to connect research projects, businesses and financial resources. Nguyen suggested setting up a direct coordination channel between Canada’s Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre to develop a portfolio of potential projects and consider co-funding programmes involving substantive participation from partners in both countries.



These proposals highlight the potential role of Vietnamese-origin intellectuals and entrepreneurs in Canada not only in sharing expertise but also in connecting the two countries’ innovation ecosystems.



As Vietnam-Canada relations enter a new phase under their strategic partnership, mobilising this resource is consistent with the orientation of Politburo Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, particularly the goal of harnessing knowledge, science and technology for national development.



Although proposed AI cooperation initiatives still need to be translated into concrete programmes and projects, experts believe prospects will improve if both countries establish effective coordination among government agencies, universities, research institutes and businesses.



By drawing on the knowledge and experience of Vietnamese people in Canada, the two countries can not only gain access to advanced technologies but also build sustainable cooperation networks, helping strengthen Vietnam’s innovation capacity and economic competitiveness./.

VNA