Politics

Legislative cooperation strengthens legal foundation for Vietnam-China ties: Expert

According to Zhang Jianguo, former Director-General of the Western Europe Department under the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the visit builds on the strategic momentum established at the meeting between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries in April 2026, while serving as an important activity for the two nations’ legislative bodies to advance the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Zhang Jianguo, former Director-General of the Western Europe Department under the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Secretary-General of China’s Charhar Institute (Photo: VNA)
Zhang Jianguo, former Director-General of the Western Europe Department under the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Secretary-General of China’s Charhar Institute (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) - The official visit to China by National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man carries important strategic significance, helping strengthen political consensus, boost legislative cooperation and open up opportunities for substantive cooperation across fields, a Chinese expert has said.

According to Zhang Jianguo, former Director-General of the Western Europe Department under the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the visit builds on the strategic momentum established at the meeting between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries in April 2026, while serving as an important activity for the two nations’ legislative bodies to advance the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The high-level engagements and outcomes of the visit reflect the two sides’ commitment to maintaining positive bilateral relations and speeding up the implementation of cooperation orientations agreed by their senior leaders, the expert said.

Zhang, who is also Secretary-General of China’s Charhar Institute, stressed that amid changes in the international and regional situations, high-level meetings within the framework of the trip help enhance consensus, consolidate mutual trust and reaffirm the direction of bilateral ties. Positive Vietnam-China relations serve the fundamental interests of both countries' people and contribute to regional peace, stability and economic integration, he noted.

Assessing a key outcome of the visit, he said the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the National People's Congress of China (NPC) marked progress in regular exchange mechanism between the two legislative bodies.

According to the expert, sharing experience in legislation and oversight, while promoting the implementation of cooperation documents, will help create a fair, transparent and predictable business environment. Legislative cooperation could also help address legal barriers to trade, investment and cross-border activities, thereby reducing transaction costs and risks for businesses.

Zhang said the visit could further promote higher-quality economic cooperation in areas such as infrastructure connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), digital economy, clean energy and communications satellites.

Vietnam’s needs in infrastructure development, energy transition and digital industries complement China’s strengths in technology, production capacity and supply chains, Zhang said, adding that expanding cooperation in these fields will help the two countries uphold their advantages, optimise resources and seize opportunities arising from the scientific and technological advances and industrial transformation, promoting bilateral ties beyond trade in goods to technology, capital and services.

To maximise the visit’s outcomes, Zhang proposed translating shared understandings into concrete mechanisms, policies and implementation measures.

He called for legal and policy adjustments in areas including investment market access, cross-border data flows and intellectual property protection to establish a clear and stable legal framework for the two countries’ businesses.

The expert also stressed the need to strengthen the oversight role of legislative bodies to ensure that cooperation agreements are effectively implemented at the local level.

Exchanges between local legislative bodies, particularly in border areas, should be enhanced to address legal issues involving infrastructure connectivity, border-gate economies, cross-border industrial parks and logistics, he said.

The expert said building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance is a long-term process, requiring coordination through official channels and people-to-people exchanges. He stressed that translating the visit’s outcomes into concrete cooperation programmes will help strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and promote stable and sustainable bilateral relations./.

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