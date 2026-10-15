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Vietnam-China legislative cooperation underpins stronger bilateral ties

Vietnam-China relations continue to advance on the basis of the shared understandings reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries. In this process, cooperation between Vietnam’s National Assembly and China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) plays an important role in building political consensus, refining coordination mechanisms and establishing a legal framework for cooperation across various fields.

#Legislative cooperation #National Assembly President #Vietnam #China #Bilateral ties
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National Assembly President holds talks with China’s top legislator

National Assembly President holds talks with China’s top legislator

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man held talks with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji in Beijing on October 12. The two leaders also co-chaired the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man leaves Hanoi on October 11 for an official visit to China. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President departs for official visit to China

The visit aims to further implement the foreign policy set out at the 14th National Party Congress, enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between Vietnam’s National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China, and reaffirm the pivotal role of parliamentary cooperation in the overall Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

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Fishermen strengthen safety measures amid stormy seas

Fishermen strengthen safety measures amid stormy seas

Alongside upgrading their fishing vessels to improve efficiency, many fishermen in Dak Lak province continue to venture offshore despite rough seas. Each trip requires careful preparation, from checking engines and equipment to maintaining communications and monitoring weather conditions, to ensure safety and productive fishing.

FPT expands into African market with Cairo office

FPT expands into African market with Cairo office

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Vietnam strengthens defence, security ties with Laos, Cambodia

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Vietnamese entrepreneurs drive national prosperity

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On October 13, 1945, amid the many challenges facing the newly established Democratic Republic of Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh sent a letter to the country’s industrial and commercial community, affirming the Government’s commitment to supporting businesses in national reconstruction. He emphasised that national and business interests went hand in hand, and that a prosperous national economy would bring prosperity to businesses.

Vietnam seeks stronger high-tech cooperation with Chinese firms

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Vietnam, Laos agree on 2027 defence cooperation plan

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Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with Lao Minister of National Defence General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence ties and strategic connectivity.

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Top leader pledges support for firms, presses tech self-reliance

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Vietnam, China step up legislative cooperation, experience sharing

Vietnam, China step up legislative cooperation, experience sharing

Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man held talks with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), in Beijing on October 12, agreeing to strengthen legislative cooperation and advance bilateral agreements.

NA President meets Chinese friendship figures in Beijing

NA President meets Chinese friendship figures in Beijing

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with a delegation of Chinese friendship figures led by Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, in Beijing on October 12, as part of his official visit to China.

Ho Chi Minh City shifts focus to quality FDI

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Ho Chi Minh City attracted more than 17.8 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2026, surpassing its annual target. As competition for global capital intensifies, the city is shifting its focus towards higher-value investment, improving infrastructure and the business environment, and strengthening its integration into global supply chains.

Vietnamese musical theatre production set to reach Korean audiences

Vietnamese musical theatre production set to reach Korean audiences

From Ho Chi Minh City, the contemporary musical theatre production “Ao quan” is set to perform at two arts festivals in Daegu and Busan this October. Blending acting, music, video installation and livestream interaction, the production explores loss, emotional wounds and the need for understanding in contemporary life. The tour also strengthens theatre cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, while bringing Vietnamese creative work to wider international audiences.

Vietnam, China to boost legislative, people-to-people exchanges

Vietnam, China to boost legislative, people-to-people exchanges

On October 11, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing during his official visit to China. He also toured the Nanmofang township legislative liaison station in Beijing’s Chaoyang district and met the Vietnamese community in China.

Legislative leader arrives in Beijing, beginning official visit to China

Legislative leader arrives in Beijing, beginning official visit to China

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at noon on October 11 (local time), beginning an official visit to China, where he will co-chair the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China.