Ninh Binh awakens archaeological heritage through new tourism product

Ninh Binh (VNA) - The opening of Hang Boi (Boi Cave) archaeological site to visitors at the Thung Ui Cultural Tourism Area in Tay Hoa Lu ward has introduced a new approach to promoting archaeological heritage alongside tourism development in the northern province of Ninh Binh.



The initiative diversifies visitor experiences while highlighting the historical and cultural values of the ancient capital region.



Bringing archaeological values to life



Located in the Trang An Landscape Complex, Hang Boi preserves traces of prehistoric human habitation dating back more than 12,000 years.



Visitors must walk about one kilometre from the Thung Ui forest entrance, climbing stone steps to an elevation of over 100 metres. The cave extends approximately 60–70 metres and features stalactites and stalagmites formed over millions of years.



Beyond its natural beauty, the site holds archaeological evidence, including mollusc shells near the entrance, offering insights into how prehistoric inhabitants obtained food and adapted to their environment.



Bui Thi Thuy, a visitor from Ninh Binh province's Yen Son ward, said the experience allowed her to explore the natural landscape while learning about prehistoric settlement and daily life through tour guides' explanations.



Nguyen Hoa Man, a tour guide at the Thung Ui Cultural Tourism Area, said guides have studied historical documents and archaeological materials to provide visitors with a better understanding of the site's significance.



Developing heritage tourism sustainably



Vietnamese and international scientists have conducted research at Hang Boi since 2007, uncovering evidence that has contributed to understanding prehistoric life in Ninh Binh's limestone mountains.



Hang Boi features stalactites and stalagmites formed over millions of years. (Photo: VNA)

Opening the site to visitors creates opportunities to connect archaeological research with education and tourism. However, development must be accompanied by appropriate conservation measures, careful visitor management and accurate interpretation. Access routes and sightseeing activities must minimise impacts on cave floors, sediment layers and archaeological remains.



Phung The Quynh, operation director of the Thung Ui Cultural Tourism Area, said the unit has prepared the necessary conditions to ensure visitor safety and protect heritage and the natural environment.



The area plans to survey nearby caves and develop additional tourism products based on their archaeological, historical and cultural values.



Nguyen Cao Tan, Deputy Director of the Ninh Binh Department of Tourism, said the Trang An Landscape Complex preserves not only distinctive landscapes but also caves bearing traces of prehistoric habitation. Opening suitable sites to visitors helps communicate the heritage's outstanding universal value while creating new opportunities for archaeological tourism.



The development of Hang Boi as a tourism destination offers a new way to explore prehistoric heritage in Trang An. Its success will depend on combining scientific research, effective interpretation and tourism development with the long-term preservation of archaeological remains./.