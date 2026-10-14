Deputy PM orders nationwide push for first Vietnamese Culture Day

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government Office has relayed Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra’s directives from a nationwide online conference on preparations for Vietnamese Culture Day (November 24), to be held alongside the Great National Unity Festival (November 18).



Strong start urged



Many cities and provinces have drawn up plans for the day and the festival, along with a week of national unity cultural events in communities, residential areas, villages and neighbourhoods nationwide, the notice said.



Tra said November 24, 2026 marks the first Vietnamese Culture Day, meant to put the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW on cultural development into practice. The aim is to embed culture more deeply in social life, letting every citizen create and enjoy it while helping preserve, pass on and enrich the values of Vietnamese culture, country and people.



Events must make a strong impression from the start, establishing the day’s lasting value and vitality so that people look forward to every November 24 and feel part of the national culture day.



People first, patriotism priority



Tra directed that all activities put people at the centre and foster patriotism, national pride, civic responsibility and a desire to contribute to the country across society, especially among young people.



Events should reach communes, wards, villages, hamlets and residential groups, to nurture bonds among individuals, families, generations, ethnic groups and religions, build community solidarity and bolster the strength of great national unity.



Cultural spaces should be opened as widely as possible to the public, making full use of museums, libraries, theatres, cinemas, historical and cultural sites, scenic spots, culture - sports - tourism facilities, entertainment and culinary venues, and religious and belief establishments. Authorities are urged to extend opening hours and offer fee waivers or discounts, particularly on November 24.



Flags, lights, banners nationwide



The national flag is to fly throughout the week of November 18-24. Communications are to be stepped up across mass media, digital platforms, social networks and community channels throughout the political system to draw broad participation and strong public resonance.

Thang Long Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a magnet for visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities should coordinate banners, slogans, signage, decorations and visual promotion, and make greater use of digital technology, projections, lighting and other effects at historical and cultural sites, scenic spots, squares, landmarks, buildings, hotels, shopping malls and public spaces, to create a vibrant, colourful atmosphere all week.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was told to take the lead, working with relevant ministries and agencies, to fully incorporate feedback from the conference.



The ministry must also work with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and other agencies to finalise detailed guidelines for the framework of activities by October 15. The framework will guide localities, ministries and agencies in launching events proactively without duplication, with emphasis on products distinctive to each locality. A press conference is set before October 22.



A Vietnamese culture digital map platform linking cultural sites, events and products nationwide is to be launched soon. Localities must promptly and consistently update information, activities and event schedules on it, so authorities and the public can plan around the national calendar of cultural events.



The ministry will also stage a Vietnamese Film Week and a series of cultural and art activities, exhibitions and events showcasing the country’s heritage, museums and libraries throughout the week. It will direct public access and fee waivers or reductions.



It was told to encourage associations and businesses in the cultural, sports, tourism and cultural industries to join in with specific products, services and promotions.



Other tasks were also assigned to relevant ministries, localities, associations and units./.