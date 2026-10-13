Vietnamese culture shines at Asia Day 2026 in Bratislava

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam showcased its rich cultural heritage alongside China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan and Palestine at Asia Day 2026, held recently at Hviezdoslavovo Square in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia and the participating countries’ diplomatic missions, the event attracted diplomats, Vietnamese expatriates, international visitors and local residents.

Performances of martial arts, music, traditional dances and costumes offered a colourful celebration of Asian cultures.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang said the event became an important cultural gathering in Bratislava, promoting mutual understanding, friendship and solidarity among nations. Despite their different histories, languages and identities, he noted, they shared aspirations for peace, cooperation and development.

He highlighted Vietnam’s cultural diversity, shaped by its long history and the coexistence of 54 ethnic groups, and expressed hope that the event would inspire greater interest in the country’s landscapes, heritage, cuisine and hospitable people.

Vietnamese cultural groups in Bratislava, including the Nam Hung Su lion dance club, the Vietnamese Women’s Association and the Pan-European Singing and Theatre Club, presented a series of performances celebrating the country’s traditions.

A lively lion dance drew crowds while conical-hat dancing accompanied by modern music and performances in traditional ao dai costumes portrayed Vietnam as both culturally rooted and dynamic.

Meanwhile, the performance of “Co Doi Thuong Ngan” introduced audiences to the Vietnamese Mother Goddess worship, inscribed by UNESCO on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016. A display of the traditional Nhat Binh royal costume also highlighted Vietnam’s refined craftsmanship and distinctive patterns.

The Vietnamese pavilion attracted visitors with souvenirs and decorative items reflecting the country’s cultural identity, offering opportunities to learn more about Vietnamese life and traditions.

The performances received warm audience responses, helping promote Vietnam’s image in Slovakia.

The event also highlighted the Vietnamese community’s contribution to cultural exchange, integration into local society and stronger friendship between Vietnam and Slovakia./.​