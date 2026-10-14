Culture - Sports

Po Klong Garai: Cham towers preserving centuries of history

The complex comprises three main structures: the Chinh (Main) Tower, Cong (Gate)Tower and Lua (Fire) Tower. The Main Tower stands about 20.5 metres tall, featuring a square base and tiered roofs that narrow towards the top. The Fire Tower, with its distinctive boat-shaped curved roof, adds a contrasting feature to the ensemble. Columns, niches, lotus motifs and decorative patterns adorn the brick walls.

The Po Klong Garai tower complex on Trau Hill in Do Vinh ward, Khanh Hoa province, is one of the finest examples of Cham architecture preserved to this day. (Photo: VNA)
The Po Klong Garai tower complex on Trau Hill in Do Vinh ward, Khanh Hoa province, is one of the finest examples of Cham architecture preserved to this day. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Rising above Trau Hill in Do Vinh ward, Khanh Hoa province, the red-brick Po Klong Garai towers preserve centuries of Cham architectural artistry and remain a sacred site where the Cham community maintains traditional rituals and cultural heritage.

The complex comprises three main structures: the Chinh (Main) Tower, Cong (Gate) Tower and Lua (Fire) Tower. The Main Tower stands about 20.5 metres tall, featuring a square base and tiered roofs that narrow towards the top. The Fire Tower, with its distinctive boat-shaped curved roof, adds a contrasting feature to the ensemble. Columns, niches, lotus motifs and decorative patterns adorn the brick walls.

Nguyen Thi Thu, former director of the Ninh Thuan Cham Cultural Research Centre, said the site's significance extends beyond its architecture to the religious symbolism of its sacred images. Notably, the Mukhalinga combines the linga symbol with the face of the king being worshipped, reflecting the Cham people's adaptation of Indian religious beliefs by associating Shiva with King Po Klong Garai.

Historical records indicate that the complex was built in the late 13th or 14th century, initially for the worship of Shiva before becoming a place of worship for King Po Klong Garai, who is credited with advancing agriculture and irrigation.

Unlike many other ancient structures, Po Klong Garai remains closely connected to the Cham community's daily and spiritual life. Traditional ceremonies continue to be held there to honour the king and pass cultural practices down through generations. The annual Kate festival is among the most prominent events, attracting large numbers of residents and visitors.

Duong Ngoc Kha Quyen, a Cham woman from Phuoc Hau commune in Khanh Hoa province, said preserving Po Klong Garai means safeguarding not only an ancient architectural complex but also the Cham people's history and cultural values. She expressed her hope that the site would be protected so younger generations could better understand their roots and take greater pride in preserving their cultural identity.

Recognised as a special national relic in 2016, Po Klong Garai requires comprehensive conservation covering both its architecture and the cultural values associated with the Cham community.

According to Thu, restoration work should be based on scientific research and respect the site's original features, while ensuring that Cham community members are consulted in its management, conservation and promotion.

Amid the sun and winds of the central region, the towers on Trau Hill stand as enduring reminders of Cham history and architectural achievement. Beyond their historical significance, they remain a living symbol of cultural and religious identity, deeply rooted in the life of the Cham community today./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Po Klong Garai #Cham towers #Cham culture #Khanh Hoa Khanh Hoa
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