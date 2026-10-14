Play brings Vietnamese history, culture to international audiences

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam’s art troupe has presented “Steel Land”, a theatrical work about the people of the heroic Cu Chi region, at the BRICS Theatre Festival 2026, held in India from October 12 to 14.



Cu Chi, located northwest of Ho Chi Minh City, is best known for its extensive underground tunnel network, which served as a strategic base for Vietnamese revolutionary forces during the wars against France and the US. Often called Vietnam’s “steel land” for the resilience and courage of its people, the area is now a major historical site that offers visitors insights into the country’s struggle for independence.



Set against the life of Heoric Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Ranh, who lost eight children and two grandchildren during the resistance wars against the French colonialism and US imperialism, “Steel Land” tells a moving story of sacrifice and courage among soldiers and residents of Cu Chi during the country’s struggles for independence and reunification.



Despite language barriers, the combination of acting, sound, lighting and melodies rooted in southern Vietnamese culture created an emotional experience that helped Indian and international audiences connect with the Vietnamese people’s love for their homeland and indomitable spirit.



Vo Minh Thanh, head of the Vietnamese troupe, said the team hoped to help audiences from India and other participating countries gain a deeper understanding of Vietnam’s history, culture and people through theatre.



Although each country has its own history and identity, he said, people share common values, including love for their homeland and families, compassion and the desire for peace. The festival was therefore not merely an opportunity to present Vietnamese theatrical work but also a chance for cultural dialogue.



Khushi Verma of the Shriram Centre said the performance helped her learn more about Vietnamese history. Having visited the Cu Chi Tunnels, she found that the play brought back memories of the site. She described theatre as an effective way to educate young Indians and deepen their understanding of geopolitics and world history.



She added that freedom and courage were values that connected people, particularly those from countries with similar historical experiences. Vietnam and India had both endured foreign rule, she said, making many Indians relate to Vietnam’s people and history.



“Steel Land” is one of 11 theatrical works from nine countries featured at the BRICS Theatre Festival 2026, which promotes cultural cooperation and exchanges among BRICS members and partner countries. The event is part of activities organised by India during its 2026 BRICS chairmanship./.

VNA