Vietnamese NA President concludes official visit to China

Xi’an (VNA) – President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Xi’an city, Shaanxi province, for Vietnam at noon on October 15 (local time), concluding a successful official visit to China and co-chairing the second meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China.

The visit was made at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

At Xianyang International Airport, the delegation was seen off by Wang Dongming, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee; representatives of the Shaanxi People’s Congress; Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh; and officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in China.

​While in Beijing, NA President Man held meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC); held talks with Zhao Leji and co-chaired the second meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Chinese NPC. He also visited to Beijing’s legislative model, the Museum of the Communist Party of China and the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, as well as met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community in China.

At their meetings and talks, leaders of both countries expressed satisfaction with the positive, substantive and comprehensive development of the Vietnam-China relationship, reflected in tangible achievements in political ties, economic, trade and investment cooperation, strategic infrastructure connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides spoke highly of the significant and comprehensive progress in bilateral relations in recent years, highlighting increasingly strengthened political trust; deeper and more reliable exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies, the Fatherland Front and political consultative organisations of the two countries; new breakthroughs in practical cooperation across various fields; and vibrant, diverse people-to-people exchanges.

Chinese leaders affirmed that China attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam and consistently regards Vietnam as a priority in its overall neighbourhood diplomacy. China stands ready to work closely with Vietnam to implement the high-level common perceptions, particularly the important orientations reached by General Secretary of CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and CPC Central Committee General Secretary and President Xi Jinping during the top Vietnamese leader’s visit to China in April 2026. China will join Vietnam in promoting the continued development of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, while deepening relations between the two Parties and countries in an increasingly substantive and comprehensive manner.

As part of the official visit, NA President Man and the Vietnamese delegation also paid a working visit to Shaanxi province, regarded as the cradle of the Chinese revolution. There, he met Zhao Yide, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Wang Haipeng, Secretary of the Yan’an municipal Party Committee, and visited several prominent historical sites and revolutionary landmarks.

The visit concluded successfully, achieving results across multiple areas, including further strengthening political trust, translating the top leaders’ common perceptions into concrete actions, and elevating and deepening cooperation between the two legislative bodies. It also helped enhance the effectiveness of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Chinese NPC. These outcomes will contribute to further consolidating and advancing the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership./.

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