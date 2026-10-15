Second Russia-Vietnam people-to-people diplomacy forum opens in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg (VNA) – The second Russia-Vietnam people-to-people diplomacy forum opened on October 14 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, aiming to strengthen traditional friendship and promote comprehensive cooperation between the two peoples.



The opening ceremony brought together around 150 delegates, including local authorities and residents, scientists, experts and businesses.



The delegation from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) was led by Pham Tat Thang, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Mass Mobilisation, Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations. Representatives of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, localities, research institutes and Vietnamese businesses also attended.



The ceremony featured cultural performances showcasing the distinctive traditions of both countries, followed by a welcome message from Saint Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and a video greeting from Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi.



In their messages, officials from both sides highlighted the importance of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They noted that bilateral ties had reached a high level of trust between the two countries’ leaders, further reinforced and given clear direction following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Russia in September.



They expressed confidence that the forum would create opportunities for practical and effective cooperation, generate concrete projects and establish new partnerships, providing fresh momentum for joint initiatives.



Thang affirmed that people-to-people diplomacy was an important pillar of Vietnam’s foreign policy. It contributes to implementing the broader orientations of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership while providing an effective channel for dialogue and deepening mutual understanding, friendship and constructive engagement between the two peoples.





The Vietnamese delegation at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam-Russia people-to-people diplomacy forum. (Photo: VNA)

He reviewed the outcomes of the first Vietnam-Russia people-to-people diplomacy forum, held in Hanoi in 2025. The event established a broad and effective dialogue mechanism and laid an important foundation for expanding links among associations, businesses, intellectuals and young people through discussions on science and technology, healthcare, economy, trade, tourism, culture, education and local-level cooperation.



Thang expressed his hope that the second forum would strengthen connections between localities, promote exchanges among young people and deepen mutual understanding. He also called for cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges to become more substantive and effective.



Vyacheslav Kalganov, acting vice-chairman of the Saint Petersburg Committee for External Relations, reaffirmed that Vietnam remained a special priority in the city’s external relations.



He stressed that Saint Petersburg was ready to facilitate promising bilateral cooperation projects, particularly those involving tourism promotion, direct air routes, education and youth exchanges, and business connections.



Delegates expressed pride in the positive development of bilateral friendship and highlighted the role of the two peoples and twinned localities in strengthening solidarity, promoting cultural exchanges and expanding practical economic cooperation.



The forum, to run until October 17, features thematic discussions and business networking activities, as well as youth, cultural and academic exchanges.



Before the opening ceremony, delegations from both countries laid flowers at the square and monument dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Saint Petersburg./.