Society

Second Russia-Vietnam people-to-people diplomacy forum opens in Saint Petersburg

In their messages, officials from both sides highlighted the importance of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Delegates lay flowers at the square and monument dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Saint Petersburg. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates lay flowers at the square and monument dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Saint Petersburg. (Photo: VNA)

Saint Petersburg (VNA) – The second Russia-Vietnam people-to-people diplomacy forum opened on October 14 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, aiming to strengthen traditional friendship and promote comprehensive cooperation between the two peoples.

The opening ceremony brought together around 150 delegates, including local authorities and residents, scientists, experts and businesses.

The delegation from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) was led by Pham Tat Thang, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Mass Mobilisation, Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations. Representatives of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, localities, research institutes and Vietnamese businesses also attended.

The ceremony featured cultural performances showcasing the distinctive traditions of both countries, followed by a welcome message from Saint Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and a video greeting from Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi.

In their messages, officials from both sides highlighted the importance of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They noted that bilateral ties had reached a high level of trust between the two countries’ leaders, further reinforced and given clear direction following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Russia in September.

They expressed confidence that the forum would create opportunities for practical and effective cooperation, generate concrete projects and establish new partnerships, providing fresh momentum for joint initiatives.

Thang affirmed that people-to-people diplomacy was an important pillar of Vietnam’s foreign policy. It contributes to implementing the broader orientations of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership while providing an effective channel for dialogue and deepening mutual understanding, friendship and constructive engagement between the two peoples.

vnanet_potal-dien-dan-ngoai-giao-nhan-dan-nga-viet-lan-thu-hai-9088448.jpg
The Vietnamese delegation at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam-Russia people-to-people diplomacy forum. (Photo: VNA)

He reviewed the outcomes of the first Vietnam-Russia people-to-people diplomacy forum, held in Hanoi in 2025. The event established a broad and effective dialogue mechanism and laid an important foundation for expanding links among associations, businesses, intellectuals and young people through discussions on science and technology, healthcare, economy, trade, tourism, culture, education and local-level cooperation.

Thang expressed his hope that the second forum would strengthen connections between localities, promote exchanges among young people and deepen mutual understanding. He also called for cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges to become more substantive and effective.

Vyacheslav Kalganov, acting vice-chairman of the Saint Petersburg Committee for External Relations, reaffirmed that Vietnam remained a special priority in the city’s external relations.

He stressed that Saint Petersburg was ready to facilitate promising bilateral cooperation projects, particularly those involving tourism promotion, direct air routes, education and youth exchanges, and business connections.

Delegates expressed pride in the positive development of bilateral friendship and highlighted the role of the two peoples and twinned localities in strengthening solidarity, promoting cultural exchanges and expanding practical economic cooperation.

The forum, to run until October 17, features thematic discussions and business networking activities, as well as youth, cultural and academic exchanges.

Before the opening ceremony, delegations from both countries laid flowers at the square and monument dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Saint Petersburg./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Russia #people-to-people diplomacy #VFF #VUFO Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Petrovsky Palace in Moscow shines in the golden hues of autumn. (Photo: VNA)

Russia waives visa requirements for Vietnamese tourists

According to a notice published on the official website of Russia’s Ministry of Justice, Vietnamese citizens can now stay in Russia for up to 30 consecutive days, provided their purpose of travel is not employment.

See more

Veterans and local residents gather to pay their respects as a convoy carrying the remains of 93 fallen soldiers passes through March 26 Square in Ha Giang 1 ward, Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

Remains of 93 martyrs reburied in Tuyen Quang

Residents stopped work and gathered quietly along both sides of the road leading to the cemetery. Veterans stood at attention and saluted, elderly people clasped their hands in reverence, and children held up the national flag.

Civil servants at the Dong Xoai ward Public Administration Service Centre handle administrative procedures for local residents. (Photo: VNA)

AI, robots drive administrative reform in Dong Xoai

The Public Administration Service Centre of Dong Xoai ward, Dong Nai city, has introduced reception robots and AI-powered chatbots and voicebots to accelerate administrative reform and build a digital government.

Khanh Hoa will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM). (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa prepares for APEC Year 2027

The central province will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM).

The dining scene in Vietnam is becoming more sophisticated, with local ingredients, texture, culinary storytelling. (Photo Courtesy of Marriott International)

Local flavours shape Vietnam’s evolving dining scene

Chefs and industry experts say the dining scene is becoming more sophisticated, with local ingredients, texture, culinary storytelling, contemporary techniques and distinctive settings combining to give Vietnamese food new expressions.

Delegates to the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2026–2031 term (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Prime Minister to hold dialogue with youth on startups, innovation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on October 15, focusing on employment policies, human resource training, startup support, and promoting young people's pioneering role in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right), former President Nguyen Minh Triet (left), incumbent and former officials, along with local residents attend the ceremony held Ho Chi Minh City on October 14 to commemorate and rebury the remains of 731 fallen soldiers recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: VNA)

Memorial service held for 731 fallen soldiers in Ho Chi Minh City

From June 23 to October 5, Team K74 and other forces recovered 731 sets of martyrs’ remains from the park. Biological samples and DNA samples collected from relatives of unidentified fallen soldiers are being analysed and stored in the national gene bank to support identification efforts.

Co To island viewed from above. (Photo: VNA)

Green agriculture on the green island of Co To

To support this economic spearhead, the Co To special zone, Quang Ninh city, is promoting green, clean and sustainable production, linking agricultural activities with resource conservation, environmental protection and landscape preservation.

Officers and soldiers of Team K74 search for martyrs' remains at a mass grave at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Bringing fallen heroes home: Keeping Vietnam’s tradition of gratitude alive

Ho Chi Minh City has always regarded the search for and recovery of martyrs’ remains and the identification of the fallen as a particularly important political task, a demonstration of the affection for and commitment to those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom, said a local official.