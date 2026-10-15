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Khanh Hoa prepares for APEC Year 2027

The central province will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM).

Khanh Hoa will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM). (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM). (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Khanh Hoa province is stepping up preparations for Vietnam’s APEC Year 2027, focusing on infrastructure, investment and trade promotion, tourism, communications, security and services for international delegates.

The central province will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM).

Nguyen Viet Hung, Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee, has asked relevant agencies, localities and units to coordinate with the APEC 2027 National Secretariat and sub-committees of the National Committee for APEC 2027 to ensure the successful organisation of activities and events during the year.

The province is also organising investment, trade and tourism promotion activities while strengthening international cooperation in line with its potential, advantages and socio-economic development priorities.

Side events held alongside APEC meetings are expected to create more opportunities for Khanh Hoa to connect with international partners and businesses, introduce its investment environment and expand markets for sectors which the province is strong at.

Preparations also include recruiting and training liaison officers, volunteers, tour guides and service staff to improve the quality of reception and hospitality for APEC delegates and ensure the smooth running of related activities.

Security and safety are a key priority across all locations where events will take place. The province is developing security plans and preparing contingency measures to address unexpected situations that could affect event schedules or operations.

At Cam Ranh International Airport, plans are being prepared for aviation security, enhanced security screening, medical services and health quarantine in accordance with regulations and actual requirements.

Proactive preparations for APEC Year 2027 are expected to help ensure that events take place safely, efficiently and with due care. They will also provide opportunities for Khanh Hoa to strengthen international connections and promote its image to the global community.

Through these efforts, the province aims to make better use of its potential and advantages, enhance its position and improve competitiveness as it pursues deeper international integration and stronger development./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Khanh Hoa #APEC #Cam Ranh International Airport #APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting #APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting Khanh Hoa
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