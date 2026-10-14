Vietnamese community in Saudi Arabia remains safe amid security concerns

​Hanoi (VNA) – More than 5,000 Vietnamese living, studying and working in Saudi Arabia, along with staff of Vietnam’s representative agencies in the country, remain safe, with no casualties or property damage reported in connection with attacks in recent days, Vietnamese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Hoang Huu Anh said on October 14.

The ambassador said the overall situation in Saudi Arabia is stable, with the daily activities largely uninterrupted and supplies of essential goods maintained.

However, missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks have caused casualties and affected operations at several airports, oil refineries and pipelines.

​Some production, business and business networking activities have been disrupted, while students from secondary school level and below in the capital Riyadh have temporarily switched to online learning.

The closure of King Khalid International Airport has affected a number of Vietnamese citizens visiting Riyadh on business, who have since arranged to return to their respective localities by road.

​In Jeddah, eight Vietnamese workers employed by the Central Company, whose contracts had expired and who were scheduled to return home on October 14, have had their flights postponed. The company is arranging safe accommodation and transportation for them while they await a new flight schedule from the airline.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia is working closely with Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities to monitor developments, assess risks and implement measures to ensure the safety of Vietnamese citizens.

The embassy has issued security alerts, maintained round-the-clock operations and contacted the Vietnamese community to track the situation, provide preventive guidance and help citizens prepare necessary documents.

Given the current circumstances, the embassy has advised Vietnamese citizens to remain vigilant, stay away from security-sensitive areas, regularly check flight information with airlines, maintain contact with Vietnamese representative agencies, and follow official announcements from local authorities.

Citizens have also been urged not to share unverified images or videos related to the security situation.

In case of emergencies, Vietnamese citizens can contact the embassy via +966 11 454 7887, +966 59 573 1500 or +966 54 069 5668, or email vnemb.sa@mofa.gov.vn for timely assistance./.

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