Remains of 93 martyrs reburied in Tuyen Quang

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – The remains of 93 soldiers who fell on the Vi Xuyen battlefield more than 40 years ago were laid to rest at the Vi Xuyen Martyrs’ Cemetery following a farewell ceremony in Thanh Thuy commune, northern Tuyen Quang province, on October 14.

Of the remains, 18 were found individually, while 75 were recovered from six mass graves.

Residents stopped work and gathered quietly along both sides of the road leading to the cemetery. Veterans stood at attention and saluted, elderly people clasped their hands in reverence, and children held up the national flag.

At a reburial ceremony for remains of 93 soldiers (Photo: VNA)

In Ha Giang 1 ward, numerous residents, veterans, youth union members and military personnel had gathered since early afternoon, flags in hand, to wait for the convoy. As the vehicles rolled slowly into the square, thousands of flags waved in unison.

Veteran Tran Tien Xuan from Phu Tho province said the Vietnamese Party, State and people will always remember and honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice for national independence.

Phung Quang Toan, a student at Le Hong Phong High School in Tuyen Quang, said: “I hope the 500-day campaign will help find and recover the remains of more fallen soldiers, bringing them home to rest in their motherland”./.

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