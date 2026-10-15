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Vietnam backs open, rules-based multilateral trading system: Deputy FM

Vietnam supports an open, rules-based multilateral trading system and is committed to strictly controlling goods’ origin, preventing origin fraud and combating illegal transshipment, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) meets with Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg within the framework of 8th Bloomberg New Economy Forum (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) meets with Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg within the framework of 8th Bloomberg New Economy Forum (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam supports an open, rules-based multilateral trading system, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang has affirmed, highlighting the challenges facing developing economies with high levels of economic openness amid growing global uncertainty.

She made the remarks at a roundtable on the future of global trade, supply chains and investment, held as part of the 8th Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, India, under the theme “A World in Play: Defining the New Levers of Power”.

The roundtable was co-chaired by Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and former US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Participants included Bloomberg founder Michael R. Bloomberg, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, senior officials from various countries and executives of major corporations in finance, pharmaceuticals, steel and industrial manufacturing.

They discussed the impacts of tariffs and non-tariff barriers, shifting trade flows and supply chain diversification, the growing unpredictability of trade policies, and mounting pressure on the rules-based trading system.

​Hang stressed that supply chain diversification and adjustments to global trade rules must be inclusive and deliver broad-based benefits to all countries, particularly developing economies.

Global trade, investment and supply chains are increasingly shaped by geopolitical competition, with supply chains becoming strategic instruments for ensuring economic security, she noted, adding that artificial intelligence (AI), technology and digital transformation are also reshaping global trade and investment.

The Deputy FM highlighted Vietnam’s recent economic achievements, with gross domestic product (GDP) growing by more than 9% in the first nine months of 2026, total trade reaching nearly 890 billion USD, and registered foreign direct investment (FDI) exceeding 50 billion USD, up more than 75% year-on-year.

These figures reflect Vietnam’s role as a stable and strategic partner in global supply chains, she said.

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Overview of the roundtable of trade ministers and chief executive officers (Photo: VNA)

As the country enters a new stage of development, Vietnam is shifting its approach to FDI attraction from quantity to quality. Beyond manufacturing and assembly, it is prioritising high-quality investment that increases domestic value added, promotes technology transfer and strengthens value chain linkages between domestic and foreign-invested enterprises.

Hang also reaffirmed Vietnam’s firm commitment to strictly controlling goods’ origin, preventing origin fraud and combating illegal transshipment.

​Held on October 13-14, the forum brought together more than 500 government and business leaders, investors, technology founders and leading experts from around the world.

Discussions focused on assessing the geopolitical landscape, risks and opportunities amid uncertainty, and the key drivers shaping the future of the global economy, including technology, energy, critical minerals and international payment systems.

​Participants highlighted the growing importance of AI and trade in services to global economic growth. Amid mounting uncertainty and volatility, economies need to strengthen their adaptability and strategic autonomy while building trusted partnerships with like-minded countries, they said.

Business representatives also shared insights into supply chain adjustments and reaffirmed their commitment to long-term investment decisions.

On the sidelines of the forum, Hang met senior Indian officials, representatives from other countries in the region and business leaders to discuss ways to deepen multifaceted cooperation and expand investment opportunities in Vietnam.

During her meeting with Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg and senior executives of the media group, she thanked Bloomberg for inviting Vietnam to participate in the forum and discussed measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in communications and promoting Vietnam’s image and investment environment ahead of APEC 2027.

Bloomberg praised Vietnam’s economic role and growth prospects and affirmed its commitment to working closely with the country on communications activities for APEC 2027./.

VNA
#Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang #rules-based multilateral trading system #supply chains #bilateral cooperation India
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