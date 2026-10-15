Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on October 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,642 VND/USD on October 15, down 4 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,924 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,360 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks declined compared with the October 14 trading session.



At 8:35 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,710 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,090 VND/USD, both falling 10 VND./.

VNA