Business

Green SM launches all-electric taxi service in US

The move brings Green SM into one of the world’s most dynamic and demanding markets. It also marks another step in the international expansion of the Vietnamese mobility brand, following its rapid growth across markets in Asia and Europe.

Green SM has launched all-electric taxi service in the US. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Green SM has launched all-electric taxi service in the US. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese ride-hailing company Green SM officially launched its all-electric taxi service in Los Angeles, the US, on October 14, marking its first entry into North America and its ninth global market.

The move brings Green SM into one of the world’s most dynamic and demanding markets. It also marks another step in the international expansion of the Vietnamese mobility brand, following its rapid growth across markets in Asia and Europe.

Accordingly, from October 13 (US time), customers in Los Angeles can book Green SM rides through the Green SM app, by calling the company’s hotline or by hailing a vehicle on the street. With its growing service network, Green SM will cater to a wide range of mobility needs, from everyday trips and longer journeys to airport transfers.

The firm said it is committed to delivering a high-quality customer experience through its 5 Good Promises: Good Cars, Good Drivers, Good Price, Good Experience and Good for the Environment.

In Los Angeles, Green SM operates a 100% all-electric fleet of VinFast vehicles, featuring spacious, smooth, and modern VinFast VF 8 models; a professional and courteous driver team carefully selected and thoroughly trained; transparent fare information and promotions.

Hoang Thanh Hang, CEO of Green SM in the US, said the US represents an important milestone in Green SM’s growth journey.

“We are not simply expanding into a new market. We aim to build trust with customers, drivers and local communities, one journey at a time. Our experience across international markets has shown us that the future of electric mobility is not defined by an all-electric fleet alone. It also depends on service quality, well-trained and reliable drivers, and genuine care in every customer interaction,” Hang stressed.

Following the launch, Green SM will gradually build its local team and strengthen its operational capabilities, while recruiting and training local drivers. Through these efforts, Green SM aims not only to create new employment opportunities, but also to make a direct contribution to the transition toward greener mobility in Los Angeles and across the region.

Founded in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM currently operates a green mobility ecosystem across Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kazakhstan, Denmark and the Netherlands. As part of its global expansion, Green SM has completed approximately 850 million rides, covering a total distance of nearly 6 billion kilometres, helping reduce more than 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by approximately 36 million trees.

Green SM’s presence in the US combines VinFast’s strengths in all-electric vehicles with Green SM’s operational expertise, giving customers an additional option for smooth, comfortable and zero-emission mobility.

This also marks an important milestone in the global growth journey of the Vietnamese all-electric ride-hailing company./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Green SM #all-electric taxi service #Los Angeles #VinFast #green mobility United States Vietnam
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