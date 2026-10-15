Business

Mobile phone exports rise 20% to 51.8 billion USD in first nine months

China was the largest destination, with exports valued at 11.3 billion USD, followed by the US at 9.48 billion USD and the Republic of Korea at 5.4 billion USD.

Samsung's factory in Thai Nguyen province (Photo: VNA)
Samsung's factory in Thai Nguyen province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Exports of mobile phones and components rose 20% year-on-year to nearly 51.8 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, with China, the US and the Republic of Korea accounting for more than half of the total.

Shipments to the three markets reached a combined 26.18 billion USD, or 50.6% of total exports of the product group during the period, according to data from the Vietnam Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance.

China was the largest destination, with exports valued at 11.3 billion USD, followed by the US at 9.48 billion USD and the Republic of Korea at 5.4 billion USD.

The concentration of exports in three major markets leaves the sector exposed to changes in demand and market conditions in those destinations.

Other major markets included the United Arab Emirates, with exports of about 2.5 billion USD, Japan at 2 billion USD, India at 1.8 billion USD, Austria at 1.7 billion USD and Germany at 1 billion USD. Exports to Thailand totalled about 771 million USD.

Mobile phones and components remain one of Vietnam’s major export product groups. Maintaining growth will depend not only on demand in key overseas markets but also on expanding production capacity and increasing domestic value added./.

VNA
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