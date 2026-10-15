Hanoi University of Science and Technology urged to become leading research hub

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Young people seek support for start-ups in dialogue with Prime Minister
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a dialogue with 300 young people representing more than 21 million young people nationwide in Hanoi on October 15. At the dialogue, many young participants called for the Government to introduce preferential loan policies to help young people start their own businesses.
Fishermen strengthen safety measures amid stormy seas
Alongside upgrading their fishing vessels to improve efficiency, many fishermen in Dak Lak province continue to venture offshore despite rough seas. Each trip requires careful preparation, from checking engines and equipment to maintaining communications and monitoring weather conditions, to ensure safety and productive fishing.
Vietnam-China legislative cooperation underpins stronger bilateral ties
Vietnam-China relations continue to advance on the basis of the shared understandings reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries. In this process, cooperation between Vietnam’s National Assembly and China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) plays an important role in building political consensus, refining coordination mechanisms and establishing a legal framework for cooperation across various fields.
PM welcomes Hamburg city’s investments in green transition, renewable energy
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung encouraged businesses from Hamburg, Germany, to invest in Vietnam, particularly in green transition and renewable energy, while receiving Peter Tschentscher, Prime Minister and First Mayor of Hamburg, in Hanoi on October 14.
Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia strengthen defence cooperation
Defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia met in Hanoi on October 14, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening solidarity, political trust and defence cooperation.
FPT expands into African market with Cairo office
With around 60 local employees and plans to expand its workforce to 300-500 over the next three to five years, FPT expects Egypt to become a technology talent hub connecting European, Middle Eastern and African markets.
Prime Minister attends memorial service for 731 fallen soldiers in Ho Chi Minh City
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended a memorial and reburial ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14 for the remains of 731 fallen soldiers recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for national peace, independence and freedom.
Tay ethnic people keep young green rice craft alive in Tuyen Quang
The Tay ethnic people in Thuan Hoa commune, Tuyen Quang province, have preserved the traditional craft of making green rice (com) through generations. Beyond producing a local speciality, the craft helps safeguard cultural heritage, provide livelihoods and create opportunities for community-based tourism.
Vietnam reinforces defence, security cooperation with Laos, Cambodia
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation with Laos and Cambodia during separate receptions for the two countries’ defence ministers in Hanoi on October 13, underscoring its role as a key pillar of bilateral relations and a contribution to regional peace and stability.
Vietnam, Cambodia sign defence cooperation plan for 2027
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted an official welcome ceremony for his Cambodian counterpart, General Tea Seiha, in Hanoi on October 13.
Vietnamese entrepreneurs drive national prosperity
On October 13, 1945, amid the many challenges facing the newly established Democratic Republic of Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh sent a letter to the country’s industrial and commercial community, affirming the Government’s commitment to supporting businesses in national reconstruction. He emphasised that national and business interests went hand in hand, and that a prosperous national economy would bring prosperity to businesses.
Vietnam seeks stronger high-tech cooperation with Chinese firms
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man visited the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area on October 13, highlighting Vietnam’s readiness to facilitate investment and cooperation from leading Chinese technology enterprises in emerging industries.
Vietnam, Laos agree on 2027 defence cooperation plan
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with Lao Minister of National Defence General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence ties and strategic connectivity.
Ho Chi Minh City’s economy grows 9.86% in Q3
Ho Chi Minh City recorded 9.86% economic growth in Q3, taking its nine-month expansion to 9.06%. Strong FDI inflows, resilient services and accelerated public investment are underpinning the city’s economic performance as it seeks to maintain growth momentum in the final quarter of 2026.
Top leader pledges support for firms, presses tech self-reliance
The Vietnamese Party and State value entrepreneurs’ contributions, protect their legitimate rights and interests, and support them in realising their potential and achieving legitimate prosperity, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said.
Vietnam, China step up legislative cooperation, experience sharing
Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man held talks with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), in Beijing on October 12, agreeing to strengthen legislative cooperation and advance bilateral agreements.
NA President meets Chinese Premier in Beijing
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on October 12 during his official visit to China.
NA President meets Chinese friendship figures in Beijing
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with a delegation of Chinese friendship figures led by Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, in Beijing on October 12, as part of his official visit to China.
Ho Chi Minh City shifts focus to quality FDI
Ho Chi Minh City attracted more than 17.8 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2026, surpassing its annual target. As competition for global capital intensifies, the city is shifting its focus towards higher-value investment, improving infrastructure and the business environment, and strengthening its integration into global supply chains.
Vietnamese musical theatre production set to reach Korean audiences
From Ho Chi Minh City, the contemporary musical theatre production “Ao quan” is set to perform at two arts festivals in Daegu and Busan this October. Blending acting, music, video installation and livestream interaction, the production explores loss, emotional wounds and the need for understanding in contemporary life. The tour also strengthens theatre cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, while bringing Vietnamese creative work to wider international audiences.