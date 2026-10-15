Society

FAO honours 10 prominent Vietnamese women in agriculture, rural development

Working across diverse fields, they share a common dedication to enhancing agricultural product value, improving livelihoods, and promoting sustainable agricultural and rural development.

The Vietnamese women honoured by FAO and officials at the ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15, 2026 (Photo: nongthonviet.vn)
The Vietnamese women honoured by FAO and officials at the ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15, 2026 (Photo: nongthonviet.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ten outstanding Vietnamese women were honoured for their contributions to agrifood systems and rural development at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15.

The event, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Representation in Vietnam, took place within the framework of the 2026 World Food Day Conference held by FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE).

The activity took place in observance of the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026 and formed part of FAO's global initiative, "FAO 100 Women Heroes in Agrifood Systems and Rural Development".

Candidates were evaluated by a panel comprising experts from FAO, the MAE, and partner organisations, based on the four criteria of tangible impact, leadership role, innovation, and community development.

The honorees represent a wide range of areas, including scientific research, management, agricultural extension, entrepreneurship, value chain development, and technology application. Working across diverse fields, they share a common dedication to enhancing agricultural product value, improving livelihoods, and promoting sustainable agricultural and rural development.

The 10 recognised individuals include Thai Huong, Labour Heroine, founder and Chairwoman of the Strategic Council of TH Group; Lam Ngoc Bao Han, founder of the "Gia Dinh Nha Cua" (Crab Family) brand in Ca Mau province; and Thach Thi Chal Thi, founder and CEO of Tra Vinh Farm Co., Ltd.

Others are Nguyen Pham Cam Tu, co-founder and Director of CAS Energy Co., Ltd. in Da Nang city; Prof. Dr Nguyen Thi Lan, Director of the Vietnam National University of Agriculture and deputy to the 16th National Assembly; Dinh Thi Tieu Oanh, head of the industrial crops department at the Western Highlands Agriculture and Forestry Science Institute; and Dr Nguyen Thi Hai, head of the livestock and veterinary extension department at the National Agricultural Extension Centre under the MAE.

Dr Nguyen Thi Hong Minh, former Deputy Minister of Fisheries and President of the Association of Food Transparency; Nong Thi Tham, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Director of the Yen The Traditional Medicine Cooperative; and Luong Thi Hanh, founder and Executive Director of Hanhsilk Joint Stock Company in Hanoi are also among those honoured.

FAO Representative in Vietnam Vinod Ahuja emphasised that ensuring equal opportunities for women in accessing land, capital, knowledge, and markets holds practical significance for agricultural development and the improvement of communities’ life quality, not only in Vietnam but across most nations globally.

When women are empowered to realise their full potential, crop yields can increase, children receive better nutritional care, and communities build stronger resilience against adversities and challenges.

Therefore, he noted, it is essential to continue expanding access to knowledge, technology, and resources for women while encouraging their participation in decision-making and leadership roles. This serves as the foundation for driving innovation, developing livelihoods, and building sustainable agricultural value chains./.

VNA
#VNHP #Vietnamese women #agrifood systems #rural development #FAO #2026 World Food Day Conference
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