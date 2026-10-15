Tay Ninh must strive for 10.5% GRDP growth for 2026: Standing Deputy PM

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc urged the southern province of Tay Ninh to sustain its growth momentum and aim for the upper end of its 10.5% target for 2026 GRDP growth during a working session with local authorities on October 15.

Tay Ninh was asked to adopt concerted measures through year-end to meet its socio-economic targets for 2026 and beyond as fully as possible. The effort should be guided by clear roles, tasks, timelines, responsibilities and authority.

Industry and construction should be the top priority, with officials identifying specific factories that can raise output and projects that can start operating in the fourth quarter, Tuc said.

He told the province to speed up public capital disbursement, tackle difficulties facing firms and boost production and trade. He also called for putting surplus houses and land left by administrative restructuring into effective use, settling outstanding issues, and focusing on logistics and border gate economy while capitalising on local advantages.

Le Van Han, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Tay Ninh’s GRDP grew 10.3% in the first nine months of 2026, the fastest in the southern region and 10th among the country’s 34 cities and provinces. Of which, industry and construction expanded 14%, trade and services 8.49%, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries 3.23%.

Through year-end, Tay Ninh will manage growth in line with its scenario, tie leaders’ responsibilities to outcomes and strive to disburse 100% of its public investment plan. It will also clear obstacles and speed up key transport projects, including Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4, the Tan An-Binh Hiep and Long An-Tan Ninh roads.

Tay Ninh will push growth drivers across industry, trade, services, logistics, tourism, border gate economy and high-tech agriculture, while improving the business climate, developing the private sector, helping firms clear obstacles and stepping up science, technology and digital transformation. It aims to tackle at least half of the “major challenges” it has identified for 2026 while safeguarding social welfare, national defence and security.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh said funding disbursement for science and technology in the province remains slow and urged local authorities to speed it up. The province should also assign capable personnel responsible for science and technology at the local level, he said.

On unmanned vehicles, Minh backed a plan to make Tay Ninh a launch site, but called for further study to clarify relevant aspects, ensure coordination and assess investment effectiveness.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai said Tay Ninh’s growth remains heavily dependent on foreign-invested firms. He urged more attention to sustainable growth drivers, including consumption.

In energy, he said the province should start by studying and designing specific mechanisms suited to local conditions to create new momentum for growth./.

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